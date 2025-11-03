BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Crypto’s week ahead: Key insights to close out October and why analysts tip Digitap ($TAP) for 50x on no-KYC Visa card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is entering November on shaky but promising ground. The Federal Reserve’s latest meeting in late October delivered a widely expected 25-basis-point rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate to the 3.75%–4.00% range (the lowest since 2022).  Yet, instead of the usual post-cut rally, Bitcoin briefly fell 1.5% as Fed Chair Jerome Powell adopted a surprisingly cautious tone. Powell hinted that further cuts in December aren’t guaranteed, and highlighted rising employment risks and uncertain economic data due to the U.S. government shutdown. This mix of optimism and uncertainty sets the tone for the first week of November. Traders are now watching whether risk appetite returns as yields adjust and ETF flows stabilize. Bitcoin remains near $110,000, holding key support after volatile ETF-driven inflows and outflows in recent weeks.  One name that keeps coming up across trader circles is Digitap ($TAP), a presale project with a live app, massive adoption potential, and a No-KYC Visa card already setting it apart from every other fintech token in the market. Why the Fed’s decision matters going into November This latest rate cut marked the second consecutive reduction by the Fed, confirming a policy shift toward easing after two years of tightening. The central bank’s cautious stance reflects growing concerns about job market weakness and economic uncertainty, despite inflation remaining elevated.  For crypto, this mix of signals creates a tug-of-war: lower borrowing costs tend to fuel liquidity and risk-taking, but the lack of clarity on future cuts keeps investors cautious in the short term. Source: CoinMarketCap/Bitcoin If the dollar weakens and real yields stay flat, Bitcoin could regain momentum and potentially open a 6%–12% upside window in early November.  That’s typically the setup where capital starts flowing into new narratives, and historically, presales with working products have performed best during these transition… The post Crypto’s week ahead: Key insights to close out October and why analysts tip Digitap ($TAP) for 50x on no-KYC Visa card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is entering November on shaky but promising ground. The Federal Reserve’s latest meeting in late October delivered a widely expected 25-basis-point rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate to the 3.75%–4.00% range (the lowest since 2022).  Yet, instead of the usual post-cut rally, Bitcoin briefly fell 1.5% as Fed Chair Jerome Powell adopted a surprisingly cautious tone. Powell hinted that further cuts in December aren’t guaranteed, and highlighted rising employment risks and uncertain economic data due to the U.S. government shutdown. This mix of optimism and uncertainty sets the tone for the first week of November. Traders are now watching whether risk appetite returns as yields adjust and ETF flows stabilize. Bitcoin remains near $110,000, holding key support after volatile ETF-driven inflows and outflows in recent weeks.  One name that keeps coming up across trader circles is Digitap ($TAP), a presale project with a live app, massive adoption potential, and a No-KYC Visa card already setting it apart from every other fintech token in the market. Why the Fed’s decision matters going into November This latest rate cut marked the second consecutive reduction by the Fed, confirming a policy shift toward easing after two years of tightening. The central bank’s cautious stance reflects growing concerns about job market weakness and economic uncertainty, despite inflation remaining elevated.  For crypto, this mix of signals creates a tug-of-war: lower borrowing costs tend to fuel liquidity and risk-taking, but the lack of clarity on future cuts keeps investors cautious in the short term. Source: CoinMarketCap/Bitcoin If the dollar weakens and real yields stay flat, Bitcoin could regain momentum and potentially open a 6%–12% upside window in early November.  That’s typically the setup where capital starts flowing into new narratives, and historically, presales with working products have performed best during these transition…

Crypto’s week ahead: Key insights to close out October and why analysts tip Digitap ($TAP) for 50x on no-KYC Visa card

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 02:06
WHY
WHY$0,00000002278-4,24%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,324-2,99%
4
4$0,06347+2,98%
USUAL
USUAL$0,03352-1,93%
Threshold
T$0,01274-0,46%

The crypto market is entering November on shaky but promising ground. The Federal Reserve’s latest meeting in late October delivered a widely expected 25-basis-point rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate to the 3.75%–4.00% range (the lowest since 2022). 

Yet, instead of the usual post-cut rally, Bitcoin briefly fell 1.5% as Fed Chair Jerome Powell adopted a surprisingly cautious tone. Powell hinted that further cuts in December aren’t guaranteed, and highlighted rising employment risks and uncertain economic data due to the U.S. government shutdown.

This mix of optimism and uncertainty sets the tone for the first week of November. Traders are now watching whether risk appetite returns as yields adjust and ETF flows stabilize. Bitcoin remains near $110,000, holding key support after volatile ETF-driven inflows and outflows in recent weeks. 

One name that keeps coming up across trader circles is Digitap ($TAP), a presale project with a live app, massive adoption potential, and a No-KYC Visa card already setting it apart from every other fintech token in the market.

Why the Fed’s decision matters going into November

This latest rate cut marked the second consecutive reduction by the Fed, confirming a policy shift toward easing after two years of tightening. The central bank’s cautious stance reflects growing concerns about job market weakness and economic uncertainty, despite inflation remaining elevated. 

For crypto, this mix of signals creates a tug-of-war: lower borrowing costs tend to fuel liquidity and risk-taking, but the lack of clarity on future cuts keeps investors cautious in the short term.

Source: CoinMarketCap/Bitcoin

If the dollar weakens and real yields stay flat, Bitcoin could regain momentum and potentially open a 6%–12% upside window in early November. 

That’s typically the setup where capital starts flowing into new narratives, and historically, presales with working products have performed best during these transition periods. 

Digitap’s ongoing presale may directly benefit from this environment, as investors seek scalable real-world use cases rather than speculative hype.

Digitap: The presale that could define November

Digitap is a live omnibank app already bridging fiat and crypto in one seamless system. Its most standout feature is the No-KYC Visa card, which allows users to spend crypto instantly anywhere Visa is accepted, without cumbersome verification processes. 

The card links directly to the Digitap app, which enables users to swap, store, and spend both fiat and crypto, with integrations for Apple Pay and Google Pay already active.

The project’s presale has quickly become one of the hottest in 2025, with over $1.23 million raised and more than 83.9 million tokens sold. The current Round 2 price sits at $0.0268, but the next stage increases it to $0.0297, on a path to the final presale price of $0.125 and a listing price of $0.14. 

That means early buyers today are looking at a built-in 5x upside before public trading even begins. Add to that Digitap’s audits by Solidproof and Coinsult, its buyback-and-burn system, and a team-locked supply for five years, and it’s no wonder analysts are calling it one of the few presales with institutional-grade credibility.

Digitap’s tokenomics reinforce this strength: 44% of tokens are allocated to the presale, ensuring fair distribution, while 13% supports marketing, 10% is reserved for exchange listings, and only 1% goes to the team. 

With staking rewards, treasury reserves, and deflationary mechanics baked in, the $TAP ecosystem is designed for sustainable, long-term value growth. 

USE THE CODE “SPOOKY50” FOR 50% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

Missed Bitcoin’s run? Digitap could be the next big 50x play

Bitcoin’s rally above $110,000 has been solid, but its upside from here will likely be gradual, especially as policy uncertainty lingers. That’s why smart investors are now diversifying into real-utility presales that could multiply faster once the next market expansion begins.

Digitap checks every box: a working product, proven demand, transparent audits, and a live financial use case that solves real-world problems for freelancers, crypto traders, and digital nomads. 

The No-KYC Visa card is already being tested by users, something no other presale token can claim. As early phases fill and the next price increase approaches, the clock is ticking for anyone still waiting on the sidelines.

At $0.0268 per $TAP, this is where the 50x stories begin—the same kind of price window early Solana or Chainlink believers once saw before their explosive climbs. The difference this time?

Digitap is already delivering it. And that’s why analysts are calling it not just the best presale this month, but potentially the best crypto to buy right now.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://Digitap.app   

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Next: Solana trades 3x its TVL as Wall Street bets big – But traders are wary

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/cryptos-week-ahead-key-insights-to-close-out-october-and-why-analysts-tip-digitap-tap-for-50x-on-no-kyc-visa-card/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0,01272-0,78%
Solana
SOL$166,18+2,38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,31+0,43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2,5229+9,35%
GET
GET$0,001056+1,24%
READY
READY$0,017259+2,07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00140194-0,46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 346,00
$105 346,00$105 346,00

+1,52%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 541,15
$3 541,15$3 541,15

+0,72%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5234
$2,5234$2,5234

+8,95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,26
$166,26$166,26

+2,29%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17912
$0,17912$0,17912

+0,58%