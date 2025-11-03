BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Current price movements appear to be part of a 0.6535/0.6565 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current price movements appear to be part of a 0.6535/0.6565 range-trading phase. In the longer run, AUD is likely to trade in a range between 0.6505 and 0.6610, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. AUD is likely to trade in a range 24-HOUR VIEW: “Following the sharp drop in AUD last Thursday that reached a low of 0.6533, we highlighted on Friday that ‘there is scope for AUD to test 0.6530 before a recovery can be expected’. We added, ‘we do not expect the major support at 0.6505 to come under threat’. However, AUD did not quite test 0.6530, as it dipped to a low of 0.6534 before settling at 0.6547 (-0.11%). The current price movements appear to be part of a range-trading phase. Today, we expect AUD to trade in a range of 0.6535/0.6565.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We revised our view from positive to neutral last Friday (31 Oct, spot at 0.6555). We indicated that the recent ‘upward momentum has faded’, and we expected AUD to ‘trade in a range between 0.6505 and 0.6610.’ There is no change in our view.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-current-price-movements-appear-to-be-part-of-a-06535-06565-uob-group-202511031142The post Current price movements appear to be part of a 0.6535/0.6565 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current price movements appear to be part of a 0.6535/0.6565 range-trading phase. In the longer run, AUD is likely to trade in a range between 0.6505 and 0.6610, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. AUD is likely to trade in a range 24-HOUR VIEW: “Following the sharp drop in AUD last Thursday that reached a low of 0.6533, we highlighted on Friday that ‘there is scope for AUD to test 0.6530 before a recovery can be expected’. We added, ‘we do not expect the major support at 0.6505 to come under threat’. However, AUD did not quite test 0.6530, as it dipped to a low of 0.6534 before settling at 0.6547 (-0.11%). The current price movements appear to be part of a range-trading phase. Today, we expect AUD to trade in a range of 0.6535/0.6565.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We revised our view from positive to neutral last Friday (31 Oct, spot at 0.6555). We indicated that the recent ‘upward momentum has faded’, and we expected AUD to ‘trade in a range between 0.6505 and 0.6610.’ There is no change in our view.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-current-price-movements-appear-to-be-part-of-a-06535-06565-uob-group-202511031142

Current price movements appear to be part of a 0.6535/0.6565 – UOB Group

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 22:37
Particl
PART$0.3168+8.67%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05349+4.98%
Secretum
SER$0.0001978-0.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007534-2.16%
Major
MAJOR$0.1015+0.71%

The current price movements appear to be part of a 0.6535/0.6565 range-trading phase. In the longer run, AUD is likely to trade in a range between 0.6505 and 0.6610, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

AUD is likely to trade in a range

24-HOUR VIEW: “Following the sharp drop in AUD last Thursday that reached a low of 0.6533, we highlighted on Friday that ‘there is scope for AUD to test 0.6530 before a recovery can be expected’. We added, ‘we do not expect the major support at 0.6505 to come under threat’. However, AUD did not quite test 0.6530, as it dipped to a low of 0.6534 before settling at 0.6547 (-0.11%). The current price movements appear to be part of a range-trading phase. Today, we expect AUD to trade in a range of 0.6535/0.6565.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We revised our view from positive to neutral last Friday (31 Oct, spot at 0.6555). We indicated that the recent ‘upward momentum has faded’, and we expected AUD to ‘trade in a range between 0.6505 and 0.6610.’ There is no change in our view.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-current-price-movements-appear-to-be-part-of-a-06535-06565-uob-group-202511031142

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,355.29
$105,355.29$105,355.29

+1.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,540.65
$3,540.65$3,540.65

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5220
$2.5220$2.5220

+8.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.27
$166.27$166.27

+2.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17910
$0.17910$0.17910

+0.57%