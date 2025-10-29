BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post CVS Health (CVS) earnings Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Signage for a CVS pharmacy in Takoma Park, Maryland, US, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images CVS Health on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that blew past estimates and raised its adjusted profit outlook, as the company sees improvement in its insurance unit. Still, shares of CVS fell more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday as the company posted a net loss during the quarter, which reflects a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to the health care services segment’s health care delivery reporting unit. The quarterly results cap David Joyner’s first full year as CEO of the company, which struggled to drive higher profits and improve its stock performance under its last top executive, Karen Lynch. Joyner is executing aggressive efforts to turn the flailing drugstore chain around – from executive reshuffling to cost cuts – and they already seem to be paying off, with shares up more than 85% for the year. The company now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $6.55 to $6.65 per share, up from previous guidance of $6.30 to $6.40 per share. CVS has now hiked its outlook for three consecutive quarters. “[I] couldn’t be more happy about the fact that this is three quarters where we’ve had a beat and raise and obviously, looking into Q4, we feel really, really good about our ability to close out the year favorably,” Joyner said in an interview.  He pointed to several factors, including recovery in Aetna, the company’s insurer. Aetna and other insurers have grappled with higher-than-expected medical costs over the last year as more Medicare Advantage patients return to hospitals for procedures they delayed during the pandemic. While medical costs remain high, Aetna and other insurers, such as UnitedHealthcare, appear to be becoming better equipped to navigate… The post CVS Health (CVS) earnings Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Signage for a CVS pharmacy in Takoma Park, Maryland, US, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images CVS Health on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that blew past estimates and raised its adjusted profit outlook, as the company sees improvement in its insurance unit. Still, shares of CVS fell more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday as the company posted a net loss during the quarter, which reflects a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to the health care services segment’s health care delivery reporting unit. The quarterly results cap David Joyner’s first full year as CEO of the company, which struggled to drive higher profits and improve its stock performance under its last top executive, Karen Lynch. Joyner is executing aggressive efforts to turn the flailing drugstore chain around – from executive reshuffling to cost cuts – and they already seem to be paying off, with shares up more than 85% for the year. The company now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $6.55 to $6.65 per share, up from previous guidance of $6.30 to $6.40 per share. CVS has now hiked its outlook for three consecutive quarters. “[I] couldn’t be more happy about the fact that this is three quarters where we’ve had a beat and raise and obviously, looking into Q4, we feel really, really good about our ability to close out the year favorably,” Joyner said in an interview.  He pointed to several factors, including recovery in Aetna, the company’s insurer. Aetna and other insurers have grappled with higher-than-expected medical costs over the last year as more Medicare Advantage patients return to hospitals for procedures they delayed during the pandemic. While medical costs remain high, Aetna and other insurers, such as UnitedHealthcare, appear to be becoming better equipped to navigate…

CVS Health (CVS) earnings Q3 2025

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/29 19:36
ArchLoot
AL$0.0248-0.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004689-8.45%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000233-33.42%
Capverse
CAP$0.11178-5.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Signage for a CVS pharmacy in Takoma Park, Maryland, US, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

CVS Health on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that blew past estimates and raised its adjusted profit outlook, as the company sees improvement in its insurance unit.

Still, shares of CVS fell more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday as the company posted a net loss during the quarter, which reflects a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to the health care services segment’s health care delivery reporting unit.

The quarterly results cap David Joyner’s first full year as CEO of the company, which struggled to drive higher profits and improve its stock performance under its last top executive, Karen Lynch. Joyner is executing aggressive efforts to turn the flailing drugstore chain around – from executive reshuffling to cost cuts – and they already seem to be paying off, with shares up more than 85% for the year.

The company now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $6.55 to $6.65 per share, up from previous guidance of $6.30 to $6.40 per share. CVS has now hiked its outlook for three consecutive quarters.

“[I] couldn’t be more happy about the fact that this is three quarters where we’ve had a beat and raise and obviously, looking into Q4, we feel really, really good about our ability to close out the year favorably,” Joyner said in an interview. 

He pointed to several factors, including recovery in Aetna, the company’s insurer. Aetna and other insurers have grappled with higher-than-expected medical costs over the last year as more Medicare Advantage patients return to hospitals for procedures they delayed during the pandemic. While medical costs remain high, Aetna and other insurers, such as UnitedHealthcare, appear to be becoming better equipped to navigate the issue moving forward.

Joyner also highlighted a “really good sales season” for its pharmacy benefit manager, Caremark, and the goodwill impairment charge related to the health care delivery reporting unit.

Here’s what CVS reported for the third quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: 

  • Earnings per share: $1.60 adjusted vs. $1.37 expected
  • Revenue: $102.87 billion vs. $98.85 billion expected

The company posted net loss of $3.99 billion, or $3.13 per share, for the third quarter. That compares with net income of $71 million, or 7 cents per share, for the same period a year ago. 

In a release, CVS said the loss reflects the goodwill impairment charge related to the health care delivery reporting unit, which has “continued to experience challenges which have impacted its ability to grow the business at the rate previously estimated.” The company made several changes to that segment’s management team and finalized strategic changes, including plans to reduce the number of primary care clinics it would open in 2026 and beyond. 

“We’ve effectively made the decision this quarter to both slow the clinic growth and also close some of the underperforming clinics,” Joyner said. He noted that CVS has announced that it will close 16 locations of primary care provider Oak Street Health. 

But Joyner said “this does not change our views of value-based care,” noting that Oak Street Health is “actually performing according to plan.” 

Excluding certain items, such as amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges and capital losses, adjusted earnings were $1.60 per share for the quarter.

CVS booked sales of $102.87 billion for the third quarter, up 7.8% from the same period a year ago as all three of its business segments grew. Wall Street didn’t expect CVS to reach quarterly sales of more than $100 billion until the fourth quarter, according to StreetAccount estimates. 

Growth across business units

All three of CVS’ business units beat Wall Street’s revenue expectations for the third quarter, with notable improvements in the insurance business. 

The insurance segment’s medical benefit ratio – a measure of total medical expenses paid relative to premiums collected – decreased to 92.8% from 95.2 % a year earlier. A lower ratio typically indicates that a company collected more in premiums than it paid out in benefits, resulting in higher profitability.

That ratio is slightly higher than the 92.4% that analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount.

CVS said that was driven by the “favorable year-over-year impact of premium deficiency reserves recorded as health care costs” and improved underlying performance in the insurance unit’s government business, among other factors. Premium deficiency reserves refers to a liability that an insurer may need to cover if future premiums are not enough to pay for anticipated claims and expenses.

Aetna’s government business serves plans including Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug, or Part D, plans.

The insurance business booked $35.99 billion in revenue during the quarter, up more than 9% from the third quarter of 2024. Analysts expected the unit to take in $34.48 billion for the period, according to estimates from StreetAccount.

CVS said that growth was driven by increases in the government business, largely due to the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on the Medicare Part D program. Provisions of that law have contributed to increases in some Medicare Part D premiums.

CVS’ pharmacy and consumer wellness division posted $36.21 billion in sales for the third quarter, up 11.7% from the same period a year earlier.

CVS said the increase came partly from higher prescription volume, including from the company’s acquisition of prescriptions from Rite Aid, but offset by pharmacy reimbursement pressure. Analysts expected sales of $35.6 billion for the quarter, StreetAccount said.

That unit dispenses prescriptions in CVS’ more than 9,000 retail pharmacies and provides other pharmacy services, such as vaccinations and diagnostic testing.

CVS’ health services segment generated $49.27 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 11.6% compared with the same quarter in 2024. Analysts expected the unit to post $45.71 billion in sales for the period, according to StreetAccount.

That unit includes Caremark, which negotiates drug discounts with manufacturers on behalf of insurance plans and creates lists of medications, or formularies, that are covered by insurance and reimburses pharmacies for prescriptions.

— CNBC’s Bertha Coombs contributed to this report

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/29/cvs-health-cvs-earnings-q3-2025.html

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token blends meme culture with real utility. With weekly burns, NFTs, staking, and a global fanbase, it’s 2025’s best crypto presale pick.
RealLink
REAL$0.06926+2.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007166-1.79%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.03116-1.85%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 22:00
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.937+13.89%
Suilend
SEND$0.2736+17.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.005026+4.27%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17329-2.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.10302+2.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,117.17+1.60%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,835.44
$104,835.44$104,835.44

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,507.95
$3,507.95$3,507.95

-0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5166
$2.5166$2.5166

-0.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.37
$165.37$165.37

-0.55%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17730
$0.17730$0.17730

-1.07%