The post CZ Pumps Aster 25% with Tweet! Crypto Majors Selloff! Trump distances from CZ! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CZ Pumps Aster 25% with Tweet! Crypto Majors Selloff! Trump distances from CZ! Crypto majors fell between 2–5% following a Sunday night selloff, with Bitcoin down 2% at $108,100, Ethereum off 4% at $3,720, BNB down 6% at $1,020, and Solana dropping 5% to $176. Among top movers, ASTER (+8%) and TRUMP (+3%) led the gains. ASTER initially surged 25% after CZ announced he had bought the token and planned to hold it long-term, though it has since retraced most of that move. In corporate news, Microsoft signed a $9.7 billion deal to purchase AI cloud services from Bitcoin miner IREN, sending IREN stock up 20% in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Trump distanced himself from CZ following his latest pardon, claiming he "didn't know" him. Elon Musk mentioned Polymarket during his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, highlighting the growing attention toward prediction markets. Bitcoin ended "Uptober" in the red for the first time in seven years, Tether reported roughly $10 billion in profit for the first three quarters of 2025, and Balancer v2 pools were exploited for over $110 million. Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/a89XRwtQ/cz-pumps-aster-25-with-tweet-crypto-majors-selloff-trump-distances-from-cz