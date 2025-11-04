BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post CZ Pumps Aster 25% with Tweet! Crypto Majors Selloff! Trump distances from CZ! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CZ Pumps Aster 25% with Tweet! Crypto Majors Selloff! Trump distances from CZ! Crypto majors fell between 2–5% following a Sunday night selloff, with Bitcoin down 2% at $108,100, Ethereum off 4% at $3,720, BNB down 6% at $1,020, and Solana dropping 5% to $176. Among top movers, ASTER (+8%) and TRUMP (+3%) led the gains. ASTER initially surged 25% after CZ announced he had bought the token and planned to hold it long-term, though it has since retraced most of that move. In corporate news, Microsoft signed a $9.7 billion deal to purchase AI cloud services from Bitcoin miner IREN, sending IREN stock up 20% in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Trump distanced himself from CZ following his latest pardon, claiming he “didn’t know” him. Elon Musk mentioned Polymarket during his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, highlighting the growing attention toward prediction markets. Bitcoin ended “Uptober” in the red for the first time in seven years, Tether reported roughly $10 billion in profit for the first three quarters of 2025, and Balancer v2 pools were exploited for over $110 million. Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/a89XRwtQ/cz-pumps-aster-25-with-tweet-crypto-majors-selloff-trump-distances-from-czThe post CZ Pumps Aster 25% with Tweet! Crypto Majors Selloff! Trump distances from CZ! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CZ Pumps Aster 25% with Tweet! Crypto Majors Selloff! Trump distances from CZ! Crypto majors fell between 2–5% following a Sunday night selloff, with Bitcoin down 2% at $108,100, Ethereum off 4% at $3,720, BNB down 6% at $1,020, and Solana dropping 5% to $176. Among top movers, ASTER (+8%) and TRUMP (+3%) led the gains. ASTER initially surged 25% after CZ announced he had bought the token and planned to hold it long-term, though it has since retraced most of that move. In corporate news, Microsoft signed a $9.7 billion deal to purchase AI cloud services from Bitcoin miner IREN, sending IREN stock up 20% in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Trump distanced himself from CZ following his latest pardon, claiming he “didn’t know” him. Elon Musk mentioned Polymarket during his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, highlighting the growing attention toward prediction markets. Bitcoin ended “Uptober” in the red for the first time in seven years, Tether reported roughly $10 billion in profit for the first three quarters of 2025, and Balancer v2 pools were exploited for over $110 million. Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/a89XRwtQ/cz-pumps-aster-25-with-tweet-crypto-majors-selloff-trump-distances-from-cz

CZ Pumps Aster 25% with Tweet! Crypto Majors Selloff! Trump distances from CZ!

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 06:57
Aster
ASTER$1.0699-2.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.854+16.20%
4
4$0.06347+2.98%
Binance Coin
BNB$984.48-0.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

CZ Pumps Aster 25% with Tweet! Crypto Majors Selloff! Trump distances from CZ!

Crypto majors fell between 2–5% following a Sunday night selloff, with Bitcoin down 2% at $108,100, Ethereum off 4% at $3,720, BNB down 6% at $1,020, and Solana dropping 5% to $176. Among top movers, ASTER (+8%) and TRUMP (+3%) led the gains. ASTER initially surged 25% after CZ announced he had bought the token and planned to hold it long-term, though it has since retraced most of that move. In corporate news, Microsoft signed a $9.7 billion deal to purchase AI cloud services from Bitcoin miner IREN, sending IREN stock up 20% in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Trump distanced himself from CZ following his latest pardon, claiming he “didn’t know” him. Elon Musk mentioned Polymarket during his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, highlighting the growing attention toward prediction markets. Bitcoin ended “Uptober” in the red for the first time in seven years, Tether reported roughly $10 billion in profit for the first three quarters of 2025, and Balancer v2 pools were exploited for over $110 million.

Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/a89XRwtQ/cz-pumps-aster-25-with-tweet-crypto-majors-selloff-trump-distances-from-cz

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,355.29
$105,355.29$105,355.29

+1.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,540.65
$3,540.65$3,540.65

+0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5220
$2.5220$2.5220

+8.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.27
$166.27$166.27

+2.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17910
$0.17910$0.17910

+0.57%