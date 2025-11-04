DASH, DCR Lead Privacy Coin Rally; Sector Hits $57 Billion

The privacy coin market cap hit $57 billion, with trading volumes jumping 43% in 24 hours

DASH surged 180% for the week, testing a major 7-year technical resistance level

Decred (DCR) exploded 184% in one day after CoinMarketCap reclassified it as a privacy coin

The privacy coin sector surged in the past 24 hours. This rally pushed the sector’s market capitalization past $57 billion. Daily trading volumes also soared 43% to $8.2 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The sudden surge was led by Dash (DASH) and Decred (DCR), two veteran projects.

DASH Tests Breakout Zone After 179% Weekly Surge

DASH is one of the most volatile players this week, skyrocketing over 55% in the past 24 hours and nearly 180% in the past seven days.

The coin, currently trading near $136, is now testing the upper boundary of its seven-year descending channel, the same technical setup that Zcash (ZEC) broke out from before its massive 634% rally earlier this year.

If DASH manages to break above this multi-year resistance, it could target the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level around $98, potentially opening the path for a longer-term rally toward $200 and beyond.

However, the historical pattern suggests that each time DASH reached similar resistance points, in 2018, 2021, and 2022, it experienced sharp corrections of up to 97%. A potential pullback toward the $69 support zone, marked by the 200-2W EMA, remains a risk if momentum slows.

Decred Steals the Spotlight with 184% Daily Rally

While DASH has dominated headlines, Decred (DCR) has quietly become the biggest gainer in the privacy coin space. The hybrid Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake project exploded 184% in a single day, surging from $17.88 to $52.64, and is up over 213% this week.

The rally came shortly after CoinMarketCap officially reclassified DCR as a privacy coin, grouping it with Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), and Dash (DASH). Decred’s governance-first design and privacy features have long been overlooked by the broader market.

The Macro Driver: EU Ban Speculation

Popular analyst Javon Marks recently forecasted a move toward $224 for DCR, a potential 550% upside from current levels, citing a confirmed breakout from a long accumulation phase.

As the speculations of a 2027 EU ban on anonymous crypto transactions, traders and privacy advocates alike seek decentralized alternatives to preserve anonymity.

