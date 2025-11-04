BursaDEX+
DASH, DCR Lead Privacy Coin Rally; Sector Hits $57 Billion

2025/11/04 18:30
Published: November 4, 2025

Last Updated: November 4, 2025

  • The privacy coin market cap hit $57 billion, with trading volumes jumping 43% in 24 hours
  • DASH surged 180% for the week, testing a major 7-year technical resistance level
  • Decred (DCR) exploded 184% in one day after CoinMarketCap reclassified it as a privacy coin

The privacy coin sector surged in the past 24 hours. This rally pushed the sector’s market capitalization past $57 billion. Daily trading volumes also soared 43% to $8.2 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The sudden surge was led by Dash (DASH) and Decred (DCR), two veteran projects.

The sudden surge was led by Dash (DASH) and Decred (DCR), two veteran projects that have suddenly become the face of this privacy sector rally.

DASH Tests Breakout Zone After 179% Weekly Surge

DASH is one of the most volatile players this week, skyrocketing over 55% in the past 24 hours and nearly 180% in the past seven days.

The coin, currently trading near $136, is now testing the upper boundary of its seven-year descending channel, the same technical setup that Zcash (ZEC) broke out from before its massive 634% rally earlier this year.

Source: TradingView

If DASH manages to break above this multi-year resistance, it could target the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level around $98, potentially opening the path for a longer-term rally toward $200 and beyond.

However, the historical pattern suggests that each time DASH reached similar resistance points, in 2018, 2021, and 2022, it experienced sharp corrections of up to 97%. A potential pullback toward the $69 support zone, marked by the 200-2W EMA, remains a risk if momentum slows.

Decred Steals the Spotlight with 184% Daily Rally

While DASH has dominated headlines, Decred (DCR) has quietly become the biggest gainer in the privacy coin space. The hybrid Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake project exploded 184% in a single day, surging from $17.88 to $52.64, and is up over 213% this week.

The rally came shortly after CoinMarketCap officially reclassified DCR as a privacy coin, grouping it with Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), and Dash (DASH). Decred’s governance-first design and privacy features have long been overlooked by the broader market.

The Macro Driver: EU Ban Speculation

Popular analyst Javon Marks recently forecasted a move toward $224 for DCR, a potential 550% upside from current levels, citing a confirmed breakout from a long accumulation phase.

As the speculations of a 2027 EU ban on anonymous crypto transactions, traders and privacy advocates alike seek decentralized alternatives to preserve anonymity.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/dash-dcr-lead-privacy-coin-rally-sector-hits-57-billion/

