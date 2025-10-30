Decentralized physical oracle project Nubila announces $NB token economic model: total supply of 1 billion tokens, 41% allocated to mining incentives.

PANews reported on October 29th that Nubila, a decentralized physical oracle project, officially announced its token economic model. The platform's native token, $NB, has a total supply of 1 billion, distributed as follows:
Mining pool allocation: 21% (210 million tokens), 5% unlocked upon TGE, the remainder released linearly over 60 months;
Node mining pool: 20% (200 million tokens), 5% unlocked upon TGE, the remainder released linearly over 60 months;
Pre-Seed round: 6.25% (62.5 million tokens), with a 12-month lock-up period followed by linear release over 36 months;
Seed round: 8% (80 million tokens), with a 12-month lock-up period followed by linear release over 24 months;
POS incentives: 6.5% (65 million tokens), 25% unlocked upon TGE, the remainder released linearly over 5 years;
Foundation and Treasury: 6.5% (65 million tokens), 40% unlocked at TGE, the remaining portion released linearly over 12 months;
Team: 12% (120 million tokens), with a 12-month lock-up period followed by linear release over 36 months;
Advisory: 2% (20 million tokens), with a 12-month lock-up period followed by linear release over 36 months;
Liquidity and Market Making: 2.25% (22.5 million tokens), all unlocked during TGE;
Community airdrop: 7.5% (75 million tokens), 25% unlocked at TGE, another 25% unlocked in T+3 months, and all tokens released in T+6 months;
Exchange airdrop and marketing: 8% (80 million tokens), all unlocked at TGE.
The official statement indicates that $NB is a core asset of the Nubila ecosystem, used for data access, device and node incentives, staking verification, governance voting, and payments for developer tools and APIs.