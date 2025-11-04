BursaDEX+
Decred Price Explodes 137% in 24H, Is $70 the Next Target?

Oleh: CoinPedia
2025/11/04 16:17
DCR Price

The post Decred Price Explodes 137% in 24H, Is $70 the Next Target? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Decred (DCR) price just delivered a jaw-dropping 137% overnight surge, catapulting its price above $52 and peaking at $68.62. This isn’t just a wild move, it’s part of a privacy coin rally that put the sector up 15% just days ago. I believe two key forces are driving the action right now. One, widespread concern over looming regulation, especially the EU’s push to ban anonymous crypto by 2027. And fresh eyes on Decred’s unique model for privacy and decentralized governance.

With central banks and governments ramping up plans for digital currencies, plenty of traders are now jumping into privacy protocols. DCR’s hybrid consensus mechanism, on-chain voting, and self-funding Treasury are drawing bigger spotlights. Regulatory risk looms in the future, but right now, speculation and sector momentum are fueling this parabolic run.

DCR Price Analysis

Today, DCR price posts a $52.04 price, up a remarkable 137.3% in the last day and 209.56% over the week. Volume has soared to $144.7 million, up nearly 178%, a sign of growing trader interest. The 24-hour low stands at $19.65, while the high touched $68.62, both highlighting immense volatility.

DCR price 4-11-25

Technicals speak loud and clear:

  • The RSI hits 90.95 on the 4-hour chart, an extreme overbought territory that almost never lasts for long. 
  • Price smashed through key resistances at $22.15, $33.04, and $40.99 in a near-vertical climb, turning all these zones into fresh support. Traders should now watch for sideways ranging above at least $40.99 if momentum stalls.
  • The next technical ceilings to monitor are at $59.87 and $69.97. A move above $70 opens the path to price discovery and wilder targets, especially with influencer targets as high as $224.
  • The 20-period Bollinger Band’s top exploded upward, reflecting the recent explosive volatility. Price is now drastically extended above its 20-SMA, accentuating both opportunity and heightened risk.

This move may carry on if buyers keep pushing, but profit-taking and possible regulatory updates could trigger sharp corrections. The technical setup flashes a short-term overbought warning but suggests any sustained momentum could keep fueling new highs in this cycle.

FAQs

Is it too late to buy Decred after such a big surge?

After a 137% jump, caution is key. The RSI is showing that DCR is overheated, so some cool-off or sideways movement is likely before the next big move.

What should I watch for as the next major resistance?

All eyes are on $59.87 and $69.97 as the next resistance zones. If DCR breaks $70, momentum could push it even higher.

Will regulatory news affect DCR’s price soon?

Yes, sudden updates from the EU or global regulators on privacy coins could cause quick shifts, so monitor those closely.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

