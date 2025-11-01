BursaDEX+
DeepSnitch AI Could Be the Best One Yet

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 23:17
Crypto News

Revolut’s 65M users get 1:1 stablecoin swaps, as many investors choose DeepSnitch AI as the best crypto presale. 

Revolut, the global neobank, has introduced a new feature that allows 1:1 conversion between US dollars and stablecoins, removing all fees and spreads. This update makes it easier than ever for the platform’s 65 million users to move directly into crypto.

This is a great development for the crypto industry, but investors are already searching for the best crypto presale. DeepSnitch AI is the top option for many, as it is still in that early phase where massive gains are possible with small investments. It has raised over $486,000, and is only priced at $0.02114, up 40% for the earliest backers.

Revolut removes fees for 1:1 stablecoin swaps

Revolut unveiled its new 1:1 conversion feature. It allows its 65 million users to exchange between USD and stablecoins with zero fees or spreads, up to a limit of $578,630 every 30 days. Leonid Bashlykov, Revolut’s Head of Product in Crypto, shared the news on LinkedIn, writing, “Today marks the day we remove all anxiety and friction of moving between fiat and crypto.”

The feature currently supports two of the largest stablecoins, Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT, and is available across six major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Tron. The launch follows just a week after Revolut secured its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license in Cyprus. This gives it approval to offer regulated crypto services in 30 countries across the European Economic Area.

Given Revolut’s massive scale, the move is a major milestone for crypto adoption. The company reported holding nearly $35 billion in customer assets in 2024, with monthly transactions also increasing. By removing friction from fiat-to-crypto conversion, Revolut is opening the door for new retail capital, from top cryptos to emerging presales and new crypto projects.

Best 3 crypto presales to buy ahead of the Santa rally

DeepSnitch AI: #1 pick for the best crypto presale

DeepSnitch AI is progressing because of its bear-proof utility, tools that traders actually need. The project is building a suite of AI agents that will make trading and operating in the crypto market easier. Before, only whales and large companies had access to tools like this. But DeepSnitch AI has made it better by integrating AI that anyone can use. Some of these tools have already been launched, like the SnitchFeed, which moved from prototype to a deployed intelligence layer.

Additionally, its AI scam filter will scan smart contracts for risks before investors buy in, helping users stay safe in a market full of uncertainty. This function provides value regardless of market conditions and tackles one of crypto’s biggest issues: information asymmetry.

The DeepSnitch AI presale has just surged past $486,000 raised. This strong momentum is proving why it’s one of the top picks for the best crypto presale right now. With 30% of its total token supply dedicated to marketing during the presale, DeepSnitch AI is built for visibility and lasting community engagement.

This combo of a marketing plan, vital trader protection tools, and a clear mission makes DeepSnitch AI a top choice among new crypto presales. The $486,000 raised so far shows growing confidence, as they see its combination of hype and utility as the winning formula.

Bitcoin Hyper presale update

Bitcoin Hyper is one of the top new crypto ICOs thanks to its strong focus on utility. The project positions itself as the first true Bitcoin Layer-2, using an SVM rollup to enable fast, low-fee smart contracts on the Bitcoin network. In practice, this means users could soon use BTC within a high-speed DeFi ecosystem. To reward early believers, the project is offering an attractive 47% APY for presale stakers.

The development team has already delivered visible progress, releasing bridge demos and a block explorer preview that show the technology in action. However, the project’s mainnet launch depends on completing advanced zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, which could cause some delays.

Despite this, Bitcoin Hyper represents one of the most promising presales for investors who believe in the continued expansion of the Bitcoin ecosystem. Its focus on scalability and practical on-chain utility makes it a notable contender in the next generation of blockchain projects.

Maxi Doge presale performance

Maxi Doge is an Ethereum-based meme coin that stands out from most new crypto projects by building on a more solid foundation. While it has the high-energy “degen” trader culture, it also takes security seriously, completing dual audits from both SolidProof and Coinsult, a key step that many meme tokens overlook.

Beyond its meme appeal, Maxi Doge offers real utility through a daily staking pool for passive rewards and community contests designed for active traders. Its success will depend on maintaining strong community engagement. Still, its mix of verified security and built-in reward systems gives it a more reliable base than many competitors in the crowded meme coin sector.

The bottom line

Revolut is unlocking access for 65 million users to step directly into the crypto market, and that surge of new capital will be hunting for the best crypto presale opportunities. Among them, DeepSnitch AI is a clear frontrunner. It combines a massive marketing push with bear-proof utility that helps traders stay safe and make smarter decisions.

With more than $486,000 raised and strong presale momentum, DeepSnitch AI shows all the signs of a project built for success. It adds the viral excitement of meme coins with AI tools that actually help traders.

Many consider this to be one of those rare chances to get into a project that will explode in the near future.

If interested, visit the official DeepSnitch AI presale website and explore the details.

FAQs

Why do people think DeepSnitch AI is the best crypto presale?

Many believe it is the best crypto presale because it has several elements that others don’t have. It puts 30% of tokens to marketing during the presale for visibility. Moreover, it has a strong utility to back it up.

What makes a project one of the top new crypto ICOs?

A project becomes one of the top new crypto ICOs when it combines a low presale valuation and a powerful marketing strategy. One such example is DeepSnitch AI, which has raised nearly $500k in record time.

Are new cryptos with meme branding a high-risk investment?

Although many new cryptos with meme branding are high-risk, a new category of “utility memes” is coming out. Projects like DeepSnitch AI, with AI tools, add layers of utility.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-crypto-presale-revolut-rolls-out-11-stablecoin-swaps-as-many-choose-deepsnitch-ai-as-the-best-crypto-ico/

