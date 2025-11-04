The post Democrats Hold Big Leads Before Tuesday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Online betting odds favor Democratic candidates in most of Tuesday’s highest-profile races, including the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as the mayoral race in New York City, despite some tightening poll numbers in the New Jersey governor’s race. Democratic candidates are still favored to win key elections in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts Predictive markets gave Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate in the New York City mayoral race, a commanding lead over Republican Curtis Sliwa and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent. Polymarket gave Mamdani a 91% chance of winning, compared to a 90% chance on Kalshi—a significant lead over his opponents that failed to diminish much even after Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race in September and Cuomo received a last-minute endorsement from billionaire Elon Musk. Polymarket gave Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in New Jersey, an 86% chance of winning, comparable to the 85% chance on Kalshi. Sherill leads her Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, by single-digits in most polls, putting the Republican in striking distance to flip the governor’s seat in a state Democrats previously viewed as safe. Polymarket and Kalshi odds paint Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, as almost certain to beat Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, with 98% and 96% odds, respectively. Polling suggests Spanberger maintains a significant lead over Earle-Sears, despite backlash against Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones past comments about shooting the former Republican state speaker of the house. Contra Jones’ odds in the Virginia AG race have tumbled amid the controversy. Kalshi at the start of October put Jones’ odds of winning at nearly 88%, but his chances were at 46% on Monday, making him the underdog against Republican Jason… The post Democrats Hold Big Leads Before Tuesday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Online betting odds favor Democratic candidates in most of Tuesday’s highest-profile races, including the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as the mayoral race in New York City, despite some tightening poll numbers in the New Jersey governor’s race. Democratic candidates are still favored to win key elections in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts Predictive markets gave Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate in the New York City mayoral race, a commanding lead over Republican Curtis Sliwa and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent. Polymarket gave Mamdani a 91% chance of winning, compared to a 90% chance on Kalshi—a significant lead over his opponents that failed to diminish much even after Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race in September and Cuomo received a last-minute endorsement from billionaire Elon Musk. Polymarket gave Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in New Jersey, an 86% chance of winning, comparable to the 85% chance on Kalshi. Sherill leads her Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, by single-digits in most polls, putting the Republican in striking distance to flip the governor’s seat in a state Democrats previously viewed as safe. Polymarket and Kalshi odds paint Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, as almost certain to beat Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, with 98% and 96% odds, respectively. Polling suggests Spanberger maintains a significant lead over Earle-Sears, despite backlash against Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones past comments about shooting the former Republican state speaker of the house. Contra Jones’ odds in the Virginia AG race have tumbled amid the controversy. Kalshi at the start of October put Jones’ odds of winning at nearly 88%, but his chances were at 46% on Monday, making him the underdog against Republican Jason…