Didn’t Buy Bitcoin at $1? Why Ecoyield with its 40% Bonus Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

The EcoYield crypto presale is a standout event in the ongoing altcoin season. The $EYE token is a fundamental part of a project linking blockchain-based capital to real-world infrastructure. Analysts believe that this token has significant potential to deliver high returns in the long run.

Crypto traders have been looking for the next 100x crypto sensation ever since Bitcoin became a global synonym for underestimated assets. Most of us missed out on buying BTC at $1. But that doesn’t mean the market cannot provide other similar opportunities.

While the pickings are slim, they may come from lesser-known projects that are still in pre-launch. EcoYield’s ambitious project to combine AI, blockchain, and renewable energy may be a strong contender for the best crypto to buy now, with potentially high ROI.

The EcoYield Model: Real Yield from the Ground Up

EcoYield aims to link decentralized finance (DeFi) with real-world infrastructure to address the growing demand for AI compute power. The project is building large-scale CPU clusters powered by renewable energy facilities to produce AI compute of unprecedented efficiency and reliability.

The company already has several pilot projects underway, including an EV Car charging station for the NHS in London. This project also donates 20% of its revenue back to the NHS Foundation.

A second project involves building an AI Compute + Solar facility in Leeds, UK, comprising 10 GPU modular compute units and 150kW of rooftop solar.

EcoYield’s flagship pilot project will be in Dubai, UAE, where an AI Compute + Solar + Battery Storage facility will showcase the company’s concept of generating stronger yields from pairing compute with renewables.

EcoYield will fund these projects with capital raised in the ongoing $EYE presale. Once the real-world infrastructure is up and running, the company will lease the AI compute generated to AI companies and other enterprises. Furthermore, it will sell the excess solar power to local grid operators.

The two revenue streams will flow directly on the blockchain and reach $EYE token holders. This process allows investors to own a fraction of this infrastructure through tokenization, transforming physical assets into yield-generating digital investments.

The Perks of Being an $EYE Token Holder

The $EYE token is a utility and governance token issued by the Panama Foundation. Holders can use it for staking, voting, and priority vault access. It has a fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 $EYE tokens, of which 20% are available in a 10-round presale.

Buying $EYE tokens helps fund EcoYield’s mission to expand and operate larger infrastructure for AI compute generation. It also increases the size of the company’s renewable energy facilities, such as the solar panel farms powering the CPU clusters.

Every $EYE token is backed by operational infrastructure, not speculative emissions. This aspect means investors can dip their toes into the renewable energy market, which is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

Holding and staking $EYE tokens helps the company increase liquidity and operations. It also exposes token holders to a recurrent form of passive income in the long run.

The EcoYield Presale: Choosing Sustainability over Speculation

Unlike other crypto presales, the EcoYield presale offers access to a yield-generating model backed by real-world assets. Presale participants gain all the benefits of EYE token holders discussed above. EcoYield further incentivizes early adopters with bonuses like:

Priority to the yield vault access and exposure before institutional capital inflows.

A 40% bonus on your $EYE purchase.

A 65% bonus in Yield Tokens only for first-round participants.

EcoYield empowers users with presale bonuses toward the 100x gains potential.

The Yield Token helps EcoYield track each investor’s contribution and proportional share of the revenue. EcoYield is targeting an APY of 20-30%, depending on project IRRs.

With all this in mind, EcoYield has the potential to deliver a reliable, long-term ROI, placing it among the best crypto to buy now.

Join the $EYE token presale today and get a 40% bonus on your purchase by using the GLOBAL40 code.

