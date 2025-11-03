BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Digital Euro on Track for 2029, Pending Legal Framework: ECB ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The European Central Bank is expected to roll out the digital euro in the next four years, pending regulatory approvals. Authorities have hinted at renewed efforts to advance the technology in line with other jurisdictions now in pilot phases. Critics remain defiant, highlighting potential complications and risks associated with traditional finance.  Digital Euro Prep Enters New Phase According to the ECB, the next phase to achieve the digital euro is now underway and needs the right regulatory framework. The bank recently concluded the initial preparation phase, which kicked off in 2023, and has set new dates to achieve future milestones. If legislation is in place by 2026, a pilot phase could commence in 2027. However, the first issuance is scheduled to begin in 2029, with the central bank digital currency (CBDC) being deployed to consumers. The bank began working on the digital currency in 2020 to rival the growth of private cryptocurrency assets and provide users with more payment options. A key milestone attained so far is the selection of the digital euro service platform.  “The sourcing process covered both externally procured and internally sourced components. Externally, the European Central Bank (ECB) launched tenders for five components of the DESP; core settlement and issuance components were sourced within the Eurosystem. Five external providers were selected, and they all signed framework agreements,” the bank wrote.  Advertisement &nbsp Piero Cipollone, ECB Board member, reiterated the importance of the CBDC to everyday payments amid pushbacks from critics. Benefits include low-cost transactions, multiple options, and an opportunity to innovate within the ecosystem. In a recent announcement, the bank stated that it will complement cash and ensure that users have access to public and trusted means of payment.  On the other hand, pro-crypto commentators have criticized CBDC, describing the technology… The post Digital Euro on Track for 2029, Pending Legal Framework: ECB ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The European Central Bank is expected to roll out the digital euro in the next four years, pending regulatory approvals. Authorities have hinted at renewed efforts to advance the technology in line with other jurisdictions now in pilot phases. Critics remain defiant, highlighting potential complications and risks associated with traditional finance.  Digital Euro Prep Enters New Phase According to the ECB, the next phase to achieve the digital euro is now underway and needs the right regulatory framework. The bank recently concluded the initial preparation phase, which kicked off in 2023, and has set new dates to achieve future milestones. If legislation is in place by 2026, a pilot phase could commence in 2027. However, the first issuance is scheduled to begin in 2029, with the central bank digital currency (CBDC) being deployed to consumers. The bank began working on the digital currency in 2020 to rival the growth of private cryptocurrency assets and provide users with more payment options. A key milestone attained so far is the selection of the digital euro service platform.  “The sourcing process covered both externally procured and internally sourced components. Externally, the European Central Bank (ECB) launched tenders for five components of the DESP; core settlement and issuance components were sourced within the Eurosystem. Five external providers were selected, and they all signed framework agreements,” the bank wrote.  Advertisement &nbsp Piero Cipollone, ECB Board member, reiterated the importance of the CBDC to everyday payments amid pushbacks from critics. Benefits include low-cost transactions, multiple options, and an opportunity to innovate within the ecosystem. In a recent announcement, the bank stated that it will complement cash and ensure that users have access to public and trusted means of payment.  On the other hand, pro-crypto commentators have criticized CBDC, describing the technology…

Digital Euro on Track for 2029, Pending Legal Framework: ECB ⋆ ZyCrypto

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 06:06
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08307+16.83%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000199-37.81%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003867+30.33%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12479+3.62%
Advertisement

The European Central Bank is expected to roll out the digital euro in the next four years, pending regulatory approvals.

Authorities have hinted at renewed efforts to advance the technology in line with other jurisdictions now in pilot phases. Critics remain defiant, highlighting potential complications and risks associated with traditional finance. 

Digital Euro Prep Enters New Phase

According to the ECB, the next phase to achieve the digital euro is now underway and needs the right regulatory framework. The bank recently concluded the initial preparation phase, which kicked off in 2023, and has set new dates to achieve future milestones. If legislation is in place by 2026, a pilot phase could commence in 2027.

However, the first issuance is scheduled to begin in 2029, with the central bank digital currency (CBDC) being deployed to consumers. The bank began working on the digital currency in 2020 to rival the growth of private cryptocurrency assets and provide users with more payment options. A key milestone attained so far is the selection of the digital euro service platform. 

The sourcing process covered both externally procured and internally sourced components. Externally, the European Central Bank (ECB) launched tenders for five components of the DESP; core settlement and issuance components were sourced within the Eurosystem. Five external providers were selected, and they all signed framework agreements,” the bank wrote. 

Advertisement

 

Piero Cipollone, ECB Board member, reiterated the importance of the CBDC to everyday payments amid pushbacks from critics. Benefits include low-cost transactions, multiple options, and an opportunity to innovate within the ecosystem. In a recent announcement, the bank stated that it will complement cash and ensure that users have access to public and trusted means of payment. 

On the other hand, pro-crypto commentators have criticized CBDC, describing the technology as a tool to promote government control. This sparked the global debate between CBDCs and stablecoins, with most governments backing the former. Aside from government control, critics have also raised concerns about privacy.

Authorities prefer CBDCs because they give them the power to limit the impact of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the issue of jurisdiction and the issuance of stablecoins arises, as the dollar backs most assets. This year, several countries introduced positive legislation to regulate domestic stablecoins under their control.

This followed global institutional interest in stablecoins in the same period. Banks and other corporations establish joint collaborative efforts to scale cross-border finance, thereby lowering costs.

Source: https://zycrypto.com/digital-euro-on-track-for-2029-pending-legal-framework-ecb/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01272-0.78%
Solana
SOL$166.18+2.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.31+0.43%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5229+9.35%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140194-0.46%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,404.38
$105,404.38$105,404.38

+1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,544.43
$3,544.43$3,544.43

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5254
$2.5254$2.5254

+9.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.44
$166.44$166.44

+2.40%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17916
$0.17916$0.17916

+0.60%