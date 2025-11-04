DMAP urges responsible data, personalized AI use at DigiCon 2025

Homepage > News > Business > DMAP calls for industry-wide responsible customer data, AI use for personalization at DigiCon 2025

Manila, Philippines — The Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP), the leading organization known for its excellence and innovation in digital marketing, advocated for holistic, responsible personalization practices in the digital marketing landscape during its hosting of the 10th Digital Congress (DigiCon) last October 16-17 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Pasay City.

Themed “The Age of ‘i’: The Power of Personalization,” the biggest digital marketing conference in the Philippines gathered over 2,000 attendees from various sectors, including marketing, advertising, business, academia, and media, to explore the latest trends and emerging technologies in customer engagement.

Delegates gained valuable industry knowledge and experience during the two-day event through five focused tracks: Innovation (AI), Intelligence (Data Science), Immersive (Retail and Activations), Impact (Brand Building), and Integration (Business Transformation). This year’s edition of DigiCon featured a series of talks and discussions centered on the most relevant topics and issues in the digital landscape, including hyper-individualized customer experiences, responsible data practices and ethical AI use, content creation and curation, brand-building, and future-proofing businesses.

About 71% of consumers expect personalization, and high-growth companies generate 40% more revenue from it. In today’s AI-driven world, brands leverage this opportunity to create engaging, relevant customer experiences by analyzing data and predicting behavior, underscoring its critical role in meeting expectations and driving growth.

In his keynote speech, global emerging technologies expert Dex Hunter-Torricke highlighted the fast-evolving digital landscape and how it’s pushing the industry to keep up with exponentially rising customer expectations.

DigiCon 2025 Chair Alan Fontanilla noted the importance of trust and consent as primary currencies in building a respectful, value-driven customer experience.

Hunter-Torricke further emphasized the crucial role of future-focused, holistic thinking in shaping the next wave of digital marketing.

This year, DigiCon 2025 delegates had the opportunity to earn program certifications upon completing the program tracks in partnership with the Certified Digital Marketer (CDM). This initiative aligns with DMAP’s mission to future-proof the industry by providing crucial insights and skills, empowering marketers to stay ahead of the curve in the digital age amid evolving consumer behaviors and rapid technological shifts.

“The future is connected and powered by AI, but its success hinges on our collective commitment to responsible practices. DigiCon 2025 has not only charted the course toward hyper-personalization but has equipped our industry with the ethical compass needed to navigate it. The conversations started here will ensure DMAP and the whole digital marketing ecosystem remain at the forefront of digital excellence,” said DMAP President Miko David.

About the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP)

Founded in 2007, the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP), formerly IMMAP, is the center of excellence and innovation in digital marketing in the country, powered by a collective of “forward tinkerers” who are shaping the future of digital transformation in the country. DMAP currently has over 250 members, including enablers of brands, advertising agencies, and digital transformation advocates. Throughout the years, DMAP has spearheaded initiatives to drive digital learning, skills development, and camaraderie in the advertising and marketing industries.

For more information, you may visit https://www.dmap.com.ph/.