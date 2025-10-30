BursaDEX+
Dogecoin News: Analysts Hint at a Major Breakout While Layer Brett’s Viral Growth Steals the Spotlight

Oleh: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/30 22:30
The crypto scene is buzzing with new narratives popping up all the time. Dogecoin is still a big name, but Layer Brett is picking up speed as a lesser-known option with tons of upside. 

Recent Dogecoin news shows big investors are active, yet Layer Brett is grabbing attention with its Ethereum Layer 2 features and solid rewards for those who hold long.

Dogecoin News: Signs of a big move with big buyer action
DOGE/USDT Price Chart: TradingView

Dogecoin (DOGE) is going for $0.20 right now, with a market value of around $29.3 billion, holding steady as the 9th biggest crypto. In October 2025, big players bought up 1.7 billion DOGE for $338 million, showing real faith from investors. 

Dogecoin news is full of buzz as chart signals point to a possible jump, with $0.21 now looking like a firm base. 

The green light for the first DOGE ETF back in September 2025 was a huge deal, opening doors for big money to get in. With positive outlooks aiming for $0.33 to $0.75, some folks even see it reaching $1.00 or higher, fueled by a possible boom in meme coins and more interest from institutions. 

As Dogecoin news keeps coming, the talk is all about hope and guesses for what’s next with DOGE.

Layer Brett: The overlooked pick ready for 100x gains

Dogecoin is a reliable choice, but Layer Brett (LBRETT) is coming on strong as another meme token option. LBRETT uses Ethereum Layer 2 tech to fix scaling problems that older ones like DOGE deal with. 

While DOGE sticks to the main Ethereum chain, Layer Brett runs on Layer 2 for quicker deals and cheaper costs.

Here’s what makes Layer Brett a top choice to grab now:

  • Active Community: Over 10,000 Telegram members and more than 11,000 holders mean a solid, growing crowd.
  • Checks and Openness: Got an 86.16 score from Coinsult’s review, which builds trust in its safety.
  • Funding Wins: Pulled in over $4.4 million from private backers, showing real backing and belief.

Dogecoin News: Layer Brett’s fast rise tops DOGE

Even with Dogecoin holding strong in meme coins, Layer Brett’s progress has been huge. Layer Brett (LBRETT) is pulling in fresh investors and fans by mixing real blockchain tools with Ethereum Layer 2

Unlike DOGE, which hits snags with scaling and network jams, Layer Brett keeps fees low and speeds high, setting it up better for the long haul.

While Dogecoin news spotlights the good trends for DOGE, Layer Brett is steadily laying groundwork for 100x growth. The $LBRETT token has raised over $4.4 million in private cash and built a strong following. 

LBRETT is in a good spot to lead meme tokens, blending actual use with the fun spread of memes.

Is Layer Brett the top crypto to pick up?

Dogecoin has backing from big players and active buyers, but Layer Brett is showing up as a tougher rival with its Ethereum Layer 2 fix and big staking bonuses. LBRETT tackles the scaling headaches Dogecoin has and brings real value to meme coins.

If you’re hunting for a top crypto to buy, Layer Brett offers solid growth with true scaling and rewards driven by the group. Stay alert for Layer Brett’s quick rise, which could shake up the meme coin world.

Learn More About Layer Brett:

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

