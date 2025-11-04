BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Dogecoin price dips to $0.16 amid crypto market crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin price fell by double digits to near $0.16 as the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant dip on Monday, November 3. Summary Dogecoin touched lows of $0.16 as Bitcoin slid to $105,366 and Ethereum to $3,564. Cryptocurrencies slipped amid comments by a top Federal Reserve official about interest rates. Analysts have predicted a potential dip to lows of $0.14 for DOGE. As the broader crypto market experienced a sudden dip on Monday, extending the weakness seen in October, Dogecoin (DOGE) plunged to lows of $0.16. The meme coin’s price dropped by double digits before bulls stemmed the rot and bounced to near $0.17.  However, the DOGE token, which remains in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap as almost every other coin slips, is still down 9% over the past 24 hours as of writing. The top memecoin by market cap is 10th on the market cap log with $25.5 billion. It has nonetheless posted extended losses over the past week of 18%, and a 268% spike in daily volume to over $3.3 billion suggests heavy selling. Dogecoin price-chart. Source: crypto.news Why did Dogecoin price fall today? The breakdown to intraday lows came as sentiment across crypto waned further on Monday amid comments from a top Federal Reserve official on interest rates. Austan Goolsbee, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said in remarks on Nov. 3, that he wouldn’t be in a hurry to cut interest rates further while inflation remains well off the Fed’s 2% target. He noted he’s not “decided going into the December meeting” with his threshold for another cut somewhat higher than was the case when the central bank cut rates in September and October. “I am nervous about the inflation side of the ledger, where you’ve seen inflation above the target for… The post Dogecoin price dips to $0.16 amid crypto market crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin price fell by double digits to near $0.16 as the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant dip on Monday, November 3. Summary Dogecoin touched lows of $0.16 as Bitcoin slid to $105,366 and Ethereum to $3,564. Cryptocurrencies slipped amid comments by a top Federal Reserve official about interest rates. Analysts have predicted a potential dip to lows of $0.14 for DOGE. As the broader crypto market experienced a sudden dip on Monday, extending the weakness seen in October, Dogecoin (DOGE) plunged to lows of $0.16. The meme coin’s price dropped by double digits before bulls stemmed the rot and bounced to near $0.17.  However, the DOGE token, which remains in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap as almost every other coin slips, is still down 9% over the past 24 hours as of writing. The top memecoin by market cap is 10th on the market cap log with $25.5 billion. It has nonetheless posted extended losses over the past week of 18%, and a 268% spike in daily volume to over $3.3 billion suggests heavy selling. Dogecoin price-chart. Source: crypto.news Why did Dogecoin price fall today? The breakdown to intraday lows came as sentiment across crypto waned further on Monday amid comments from a top Federal Reserve official on interest rates. Austan Goolsbee, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said in remarks on Nov. 3, that he wouldn’t be in a hurry to cut interest rates further while inflation remains well off the Fed’s 2% target. He noted he’s not “decided going into the December meeting” with his threshold for another cut somewhat higher than was the case when the central bank cut rates in September and October. “I am nervous about the inflation side of the ledger, where you’ve seen inflation above the target for…

Dogecoin price dips to $0.16 amid crypto market crash

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 09:33
NEAR
NEAR$2,846-2,76%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0,17949+0,49%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001676+1,76%
BULLS
BULLS$244,83-2,08%

Dogecoin price fell by double digits to near $0.16 as the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant dip on Monday, November 3.

Summary

  • Dogecoin touched lows of $0.16 as Bitcoin slid to $105,366 and Ethereum to $3,564.
  • Cryptocurrencies slipped amid comments by a top Federal Reserve official about interest rates.
  • Analysts have predicted a potential dip to lows of $0.14 for DOGE.

As the broader crypto market experienced a sudden dip on Monday, extending the weakness seen in October, Dogecoin (DOGE) plunged to lows of $0.16. The meme coin’s price dropped by double digits before bulls stemmed the rot and bounced to near $0.17. 

However, the DOGE token, which remains in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap as almost every other coin slips, is still down 9% over the past 24 hours as of writing.

The top memecoin by market cap is 10th on the market cap log with $25.5 billion. It has nonetheless posted extended losses over the past week of 18%, and a 268% spike in daily volume to over $3.3 billion suggests heavy selling.

Dogecoin price-chart. Source: crypto.news

Why did Dogecoin price fall today?

The breakdown to intraday lows came as sentiment across crypto waned further on Monday amid comments from a top Federal Reserve official on interest rates.

Austan Goolsbee, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said in remarks on Nov. 3, that he wouldn’t be in a hurry to cut interest rates further while inflation remains well off the Fed’s 2% target.

He noted he’s not “decided going into the December meeting” with his threshold for another cut somewhat higher than was the case when the central bank cut rates in September and October.

Investors have shown jitters since last week’s rate cut as Fed chair Jerome Powell signaled a cut in December was “not a foregone conclusion.”

Goolsbee’s comments added to the downbeat sentiment, with Dogecoin price falling as Bitcoin slipped to lows of $105,336 and Ethereum pared gains to touch $3,564.

Crypto analysts at crypto.news have recently pointed to a potential dip in DOGE’s value, noting $0.14 as an immediate target for bears.

Source: https://crypto.news/dogecoin-goes-down-as-fed-keeps-tight-leash-on-rates/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0,01276-0,46%
Solana
SOL$166,46+2,21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,53+1,09%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2,5278+9,46%
GET
GET$0,001056+1,24%
READY
READY$0,017259+2,00%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,001401-0,61%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 563,15
$105 563,15$105 563,15

+1,73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 544,34
$3 544,34$3 544,34

+0,81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5276
$2,5276$2,5276

+9,13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,46
$166,46$166,46

+2,41%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17949
$0,17949$0,17949

+0,79%