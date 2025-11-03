BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Donut Labs has raised $22 million across pre-seed and seed rounds since the company was founded six months ago, for the world’s first AI browser built for trading. The agentic crypto browser hits the market under the emblem, Donut Browser.  The two consecutive rounds received funding from BITKRAFT, Makers Fund, HSG, Sky9 Capital, MPCi, Altos […]Donut Labs has raised $22 million across pre-seed and seed rounds since the company was founded six months ago, for the world’s first AI browser built for trading. The agentic crypto browser hits the market under the emblem, Donut Browser.  The two consecutive rounds received funding from BITKRAFT, Makers Fund, HSG, Sky9 Capital, MPCi, Altos […]

Donut Labs raises $22 million to launch AI-powered trading browser

Oleh: Cryptopolitan
2025/11/03 22:20
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0633-1.34%
SEED
SEED$0.0005007-0.27%
SIX
SIX$0.01685+3.24%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%

Donut Labs has raised $22 million across pre-seed and seed rounds since the company was founded six months ago, for the world’s first AI browser built for trading. The agentic crypto browser hits the market under the emblem, Donut Browser. 

The two consecutive rounds received funding from BITKRAFT, Makers Fund, HSG, Sky9 Capital, MPCi, Altos Ventures, Hack VC, and additional investors. The entity also received contributions from industry leaders from Solana, Sui, Monad, and the core team from Jupiter, Drift, DeFi App, Manifold Trading, and more. 

Donut Browser funding partners. Source: Donut Labs

According to Donut’s Founder & CEO Chris Zhu, “Donut is your personal AI quant inside a browser — and the next generation of AI-powered trading terminal.“ He adds that “Donut Agents in your browser will find better trades across any website, calculate risks before you place any order, and generate great returns on-chain for you even while you sleep. We want to redefine how users interact with the financial internet.”

As per available market data, the demand for the browser has seen 160k+ interested traders on its waitlists in the first quarter. 

Donut Lab’s Browser capitalizes on decentralized finance growth

In the last two years, decentralized finance has seen a significant uptick: DEX daily on-chain spot volume exceeds 20 billion, and the number of DeFi apps has skyrocketed.

With a monthly trading volume of over $1 trillion in September 2025—roughly three times higher than levels seen at the beginning of the year—on-chain perpetuals marked a clear transition toward DeFi and on-chain trading in the derivatives market.

To that end, Donut Labs developed an API-first data and audit stack, on-chain-grounded prompt benchmarks, a real-time critic loop, and multi-model orchestration for planning, execution, and routing. In addition to a Chromium core browser, Donut offers a Chrome extension, a webapp, and a mobile app.

“The next frontier of trading AI needs context for personalization, domain-specific knowledge, and training data on execution, but is severely constrained. Browsers provide the necessary contexts and act as a great Reinforcement Learning environment for DeFi agents,” said Chris Zhu. 

Donut has been designed to help traders level up with their own quant to discover signals, analyze charts, generate code-based strategies, and automate execution — all within one surface.

AI takes play in crypto and traditional trading

Artificial Intelligence has become an integral part of crypto and traditional trading. Just today, Wall Street broker Bernstein said in a note that Bitcoin miners are now an integral part of the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain.

The broker argued that miners’ large-scale power infrastructure and facilities have become critical to AI data centers. Mining stocks were flying in premarket trading following news of IREN’s AI cloud deal with Microsoft.

Much as AI has become a trader’s best friend, it comes with its caps and shortcomings.  It has been tempting, for a while, to treat AI models like ChatGPT as all-knowing oracles for every crisis in our lives. However, that era is officially over. Citing massive liability risks, Big Tech is slamming the brakes.

As of October 29, ChatGPT’s rules have reportedly changed: it will no longer provide specific medical, legal, or financial advice. As reported by Cryptopolitan, Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman has pushed back on conscious AI, saying only biological beings can be conscious.

Mustafa Suleyman told CNBC during an interview that researchers should abandon work aimed at building AI systems that appear conscious. He called it the wrong approach entirely.

“I don’t think that is work that people should be doing,” Suleyman said at the conference where he gave a keynote speech. “If you ask the wrong question, you end up with the wrong answer. I think it’s totally the wrong question.”

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01276-0.46%
Solana
SOL$166.46+2.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.53+1.09%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5278+9.46%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.00%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001401-0.61%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,600.96
$105,600.96$105,600.96

+1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,544.33
$3,544.33$3,544.33

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5283
$2.5283$2.5283

+9.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.46
$166.46$166.46

+2.41%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17954
$0.17954$0.17954

+0.81%