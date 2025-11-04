BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Dow Jones futures decline due to cautious Fed policy tone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures move down by 0.72% to trade below 47,150 during European hours, with the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures declining 0.92% and 1.25%, trading below 6,850 and 26,000, respectively, during the European hours ahead of the United States (US) regular opening on Tuesday. US index futures fell sharply due to increased risk aversion amid a cautious tone surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 65% chance of a cut in December, down from 94% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The probability of a Fed rate cut in December decreased after cautious remarks from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week during the post-meeting press conference. Powell noted that another rate cut in December is far from certain and also cautioned that policymakers may need to take a wait-and-see approach until official data reporting resumes. Additionally, market sentiment worsens following a weak ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The index dropped to 48.7 from 49.1 in September. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation of 49.5. Factory Orders and JOLTS Job Openings data for September will be eyed later in the day. In Monday’s regular US session, the Dow Jones slipped 0.48%, weighed down by declines in traditional industrial and financial stocks. In contrast, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained 0.17% and 0.46%, respectively, driven by strength in AI-related technology shares. Market participants remain cautious as mixed earnings from smaller firms and the continued delay of key US economic data, stemming from the prolonged government shutdown, add to uncertainty. Investors are now eyeing upcoming earnings reports from AMD, Uber, Spotify, Pfizer, and Super Micro Computer, among others, for further market direction. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of… The post Dow Jones futures decline due to cautious Fed policy tone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures move down by 0.72% to trade below 47,150 during European hours, with the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures declining 0.92% and 1.25%, trading below 6,850 and 26,000, respectively, during the European hours ahead of the United States (US) regular opening on Tuesday. US index futures fell sharply due to increased risk aversion amid a cautious tone surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 65% chance of a cut in December, down from 94% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The probability of a Fed rate cut in December decreased after cautious remarks from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week during the post-meeting press conference. Powell noted that another rate cut in December is far from certain and also cautioned that policymakers may need to take a wait-and-see approach until official data reporting resumes. Additionally, market sentiment worsens following a weak ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The index dropped to 48.7 from 49.1 in September. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation of 49.5. Factory Orders and JOLTS Job Openings data for September will be eyed later in the day. In Monday’s regular US session, the Dow Jones slipped 0.48%, weighed down by declines in traditional industrial and financial stocks. In contrast, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained 0.17% and 0.46%, respectively, driven by strength in AI-related technology shares. Market participants remain cautious as mixed earnings from smaller firms and the continued delay of key US economic data, stemming from the prolonged government shutdown, add to uncertainty. Investors are now eyeing upcoming earnings reports from AMD, Uber, Spotify, Pfizer, and Super Micro Computer, among others, for further market direction. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of…

Dow Jones futures decline due to cautious Fed policy tone

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 17:46
Movement
MOVE$0.06173-1.42%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05339+5.78%
PoP Planet
P$0.03035-9.40%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.875+4.41%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%

Dow Jones futures move down by 0.72% to trade below 47,150 during European hours, with the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures declining 0.92% and 1.25%, trading below 6,850 and 26,000, respectively, during the European hours ahead of the United States (US) regular opening on Tuesday.

US index futures fell sharply due to increased risk aversion amid a cautious tone surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 65% chance of a cut in December, down from 94% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The probability of a Fed rate cut in December decreased after cautious remarks from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week during the post-meeting press conference. Powell noted that another rate cut in December is far from certain and also cautioned that policymakers may need to take a wait-and-see approach until official data reporting resumes.

Additionally, market sentiment worsens following a weak ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The index dropped to 48.7 from 49.1 in September. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation of 49.5. Factory Orders and JOLTS Job Openings data for September will be eyed later in the day.

In Monday’s regular US session, the Dow Jones slipped 0.48%, weighed down by declines in traditional industrial and financial stocks. In contrast, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained 0.17% and 0.46%, respectively, driven by strength in AI-related technology shares.

Market participants remain cautious as mixed earnings from smaller firms and the continued delay of key US economic data, stemming from the prolonged government shutdown, add to uncertainty. Investors are now eyeing upcoming earnings reports from AMD, Uber, Spotify, Pfizer, and Super Micro Computer, among others, for further market direction.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dow-jones-futures-decline-due-to-cautious-fed-policy-tone-202511040853

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5135+9.29%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017469+4.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0014011-0.69%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+1.63%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,925.95
$104,925.95$104,925.95

+1.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,532.83
$3,532.83$3,532.83

+0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.37
$165.37$165.37

+1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5012
$2.5012$2.5012

+7.99%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17835
$0.17835$0.17835

+0.15%