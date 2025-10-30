ECB Pushes For 2029 CBDC Launch — The Digital Euro Era Nears

BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
European Central Bank officials kept a clear target this week: launch the digital euro in 2029. That goal was described as realistic by senior ECB figures, even as the bank said it will carry on with preparation work beyond the formal end of its current phase in October 2025. According to Bloomberg and ECB statements, the timetable depends on new EU laws and technical readiness. Related Reading: Dogecoin Ignites — 60% Volume Boom Teases Potential Rally Preparation Phase Continues After October 2025 Based on reports, the ECB started the preparation phase in November 2023 and has been building rules and testing options since then. The formal stretch of that phase was due to finish in October 2025, but officials said work will not stop. Tasks left on the list include finalizing the rulebook, deciding how privacy and anti-money-laundering checks will work, and lining up service providers and technical infrastructure. No final decision to issue will be taken until the legal framework is in place. What The 2029 Target Means For Markets And Banks Reports have disclosed that the bank aims for a mid-2029 launch if everything aligns — legislation, systems, and user tools. That leaves four years for lawmakers and market players to move. Banks will be watching closely. So will fintech firms and payment platforms. Some regulators have said they want central bank money available electronically so citizens can keep using safe public money as cash use falls. Political Pressure And International Context According to media coverage, political signals from outside the EU have helped speed talks. US President Donald Trump’s moves on crypto and stablecoin regulation were cited by some EU ministers as a reason to solidify Europe’s own plan. The ECB says the digital euro is partly about keeping public money relevant as private payment options multiply. Any decision to issue and distribute a retail CBDC will still need approval from EU lawmakers before the bank can start broad rollouts. Related Reading: Avalanche Expands In Asia — Japan’s Biggest Card Processor Joins The Network Open questions around design and limits remain. Will retail accounts hold interest? How much can a person keep in digital euros? Can citizens use the currency offline? These are basic questions that lawmakers and the ECB must answer together. Reports say the ECB is aiming to protect privacy while meeting AML rules, but those goals sometimes conflict and will need trade-offs. A narrow window, but not a guarantee. The 2029 timeline is a signal to markets and developers. It is a target, not a promise. Based on reports, the bank’s path will be shaped by how quickly EU legislation moves and how well technical trials go over the next months and years. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from TradingViewEuropean Central Bank officials kept a clear target this week: launch the digital euro in 2029. That goal was described as realistic by senior ECB figures, even as the bank said it will carry on with preparation work beyond the formal end of its current phase in October 2025. According to Bloomberg and ECB statements, the timetable depends on new EU laws and technical readiness. Related Reading: Dogecoin Ignites — 60% Volume Boom Teases Potential Rally Preparation Phase Continues After October 2025 Based on reports, the ECB started the preparation phase in November 2023 and has been building rules and testing options since then. The formal stretch of that phase was due to finish in October 2025, but officials said work will not stop. Tasks left on the list include finalizing the rulebook, deciding how privacy and anti-money-laundering checks will work, and lining up service providers and technical infrastructure. No final decision to issue will be taken until the legal framework is in place. What The 2029 Target Means For Markets And Banks Reports have disclosed that the bank aims for a mid-2029 launch if everything aligns — legislation, systems, and user tools. That leaves four years for lawmakers and market players to move. Banks will be watching closely. So will fintech firms and payment platforms. Some regulators have said they want central bank money available electronically so citizens can keep using safe public money as cash use falls. Political Pressure And International Context According to media coverage, political signals from outside the EU have helped speed talks. US President Donald Trump’s moves on crypto and stablecoin regulation were cited by some EU ministers as a reason to solidify Europe’s own plan. The ECB says the digital euro is partly about keeping public money relevant as private payment options multiply. Any decision to issue and distribute a retail CBDC will still need approval from EU lawmakers before the bank can start broad rollouts. Related Reading: Avalanche Expands In Asia — Japan’s Biggest Card Processor Joins The Network Open questions around design and limits remain. Will retail accounts hold interest? How much can a person keep in digital euros? Can citizens use the currency offline? These are basic questions that lawmakers and the ECB must answer together. Reports say the ECB is aiming to protect privacy while meeting AML rules, but those goals sometimes conflict and will need trade-offs. A narrow window, but not a guarantee. The 2029 timeline is a signal to markets and developers. It is a target, not a promise. Based on reports, the bank’s path will be shaped by how quickly EU legislation moves and how well technical trials go over the next months and years. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from TradingView

ECB Pushes For 2029 CBDC Launch — The Digital Euro Era Nears

Oleh: NewsBTC
2025/10/30 20:00
ERA
ERA$0.2579-0.76%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08208+16.04%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01202+1.26%
Boom
BOOM$0.0149-2.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000752-2.74%

European Central Bank officials kept a clear target this week: launch the digital euro in 2029. That goal was described as realistic by senior ECB figures, even as the bank said it will carry on with preparation work beyond the formal end of its current phase in October 2025. According to Bloomberg and ECB statements, the timetable depends on new EU laws and technical readiness.

Preparation Phase Continues After October 2025

Based on reports, the ECB started the preparation phase in November 2023 and has been building rules and testing options since then. The formal stretch of that phase was due to finish in October 2025, but officials said work will not stop.

Tasks left on the list include finalizing the rulebook, deciding how privacy and anti-money-laundering checks will work, and lining up service providers and technical infrastructure. No final decision to issue will be taken until the legal framework is in place.

What The 2029 Target Means For Markets And Banks

Reports have disclosed that the bank aims for a mid-2029 launch if everything aligns — legislation, systems, and user tools. That leaves four years for lawmakers and market players to move.

Banks will be watching closely. So will fintech firms and payment platforms. Some regulators have said they want central bank money available electronically so citizens can keep using safe public money as cash use falls.

Political Pressure And International Context

According to media coverage, political signals from outside the EU have helped speed talks. US President Donald Trump’s moves on crypto and stablecoin regulation were cited by some EU ministers as a reason to solidify Europe’s own plan.

The ECB says the digital euro is partly about keeping public money relevant as private payment options multiply. Any decision to issue and distribute a retail CBDC will still need approval from EU lawmakers before the bank can start broad rollouts.

Open questions around design and limits remain. Will retail accounts hold interest? How much can a person keep in digital euros? Can citizens use the currency offline? These are basic questions that lawmakers and the ECB must answer together.

Reports say the ECB is aiming to protect privacy while meeting AML rules, but those goals sometimes conflict and will need trade-offs.

A narrow window, but not a guarantee. The 2029 timeline is a signal to markets and developers. It is a target, not a promise. Based on reports, the bank’s path will be shaped by how quickly EU legislation moves and how well technical trials go over the next months and years.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from TradingView

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token blends meme culture with real utility. With weekly burns, NFTs, staking, and a global fanbase, it’s 2025’s best crypto presale pick.
RealLink
REAL$0.06926+2.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007166-1.79%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.03116-1.85%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 22:00
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.937+13.89%
Suilend
SEND$0.2736+17.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.005026+4.27%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17329-2.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.10302+2.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,117.17+1.60%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,030.03
$105,030.03$105,030.03

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,520.99
$3,520.99$3,520.99

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5275
$2.5275$2.5275

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.04
$166.04$166.04

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17814
$0.17814$0.17814

-0.60%