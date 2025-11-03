ECC Lays Out New Tech Roadmap For Q4 2025

Long overshadowed by regulatory constraints and the rise of centralized platforms, Zcash makes an unexpected comeback to the forefront of the crypto scene. Driven by a spectacular rise in its price and growing adoption of its privacy features, the project regains momentum. At a time when demand for private transactions is exploding, Electric Coin Company unveils an ambitious roadmap to assert Zcash's central role in the ecosystem.

