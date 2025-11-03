BursaDEX+
The post Elementary School Gamers Targeted in Douyin Scam by Chinese Fraud Ring appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Hangzhou-based fraud ring targeted children using Douyin, laundering money via cryptocurrency. Victims transferred significant funds thinking it was official action. Authorities emphasize the need for awareness on social engineering scams. Hangzhou authorities charged Mr. Yang's syndicate for scamming elementary students via Douyin, laundering stolen funds using cryptocurrency during China's 2025 Spring Festival. This case highlights cryptocurrency's role in modern scams, raising concerns for online safety, especially among young gamers, and challenging regulatory responses globally. Scam Targets Young Gamers; Funds Moved Using Crypto Hangzhou authorities charged a group led by Mr. Yang, targeting children through Douyin by impersonating police officers during the 2025 Spring Festival. Fraudulently obtained funds were laundered via cryptocurrency, possibly involving BTC, USDT, and ETH, due to their liquidity features. Immediate implications include a call for increased online safety awareness among parents and guardians. Government responses included warnings against scam tactics, emphasizing the importance of educating children about fraud prevention. Community responses have been supportive, advocating for awareness campaigns to combat similar cybercrime activities against vulnerable demographics. "Prosecutors have issued a warning against any individuals claiming to be law enforcement and requesting money transfers to 'safe accounts,' urging parents to educate their children on fraud prevention." — Fuyang District People's Procuratorate, Prosecutor's Office, Hangzhou "Prosecutors have issued a warning against any individuals claiming to be law enforcement and requesting money transfers to 'safe accounts,' urging parents to educate their children on fraud prevention." — Fuyang District People's Procuratorate, Prosecutor's Office, Hangzhou Rise in Crypto Use Demands Regulatory Attention Did you know? Cases like this have previously highlighted a shift to cryptocurrency for laundering, showcasing a trend where traditional scams adapt to new financial technologies in China. USDT is currently priced at $1.00, with a market cap of $183.45 billion, indicating market dominance of 4.97%, according…

Elementary School Gamers Targeted in Douyin Scam by Chinese Fraud Ring

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 02:07
Key Points:
  • The Hangzhou-based fraud ring targeted children using Douyin, laundering money via cryptocurrency.
  • Victims transferred significant funds thinking it was official action.
  • Authorities emphasize the need for awareness on social engineering scams.

Hangzhou authorities charged Mr. Yang’s syndicate for scamming elementary students via Douyin, laundering stolen funds using cryptocurrency during China’s 2025 Spring Festival.

This case highlights cryptocurrency’s role in modern scams, raising concerns for online safety, especially among young gamers, and challenging regulatory responses globally.

Scam Targets Young Gamers; Funds Moved Using Crypto

Hangzhou authorities charged a group led by Mr. Yang, targeting children through Douyin by impersonating police officers during the 2025 Spring Festival. Fraudulently obtained funds were laundered via cryptocurrency, possibly involving BTC, USDT, and ETH, due to their liquidity features. Immediate implications include a call for increased online safety awareness among parents and guardians. Government responses included warnings against scam tactics, emphasizing the importance of educating children about fraud prevention. Community responses have been supportive, advocating for awareness campaigns to combat similar cybercrime activities against vulnerable demographics.

Rise in Crypto Use Demands Regulatory Attention

Did you know? Cases like this have previously highlighted a shift to cryptocurrency for laundering, showcasing a trend where traditional scams adapt to new financial technologies in China.

USDT is currently priced at $1.00, with a market cap of $183.45 billion, indicating market dominance of 4.97%, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume hit $84.28 billion, despite a -0.16% change.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:02 UTC on November 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts suggest that the adaptation of crypto in scams will pressurize regulators to crack down on anonymous transactions. Historical data reveal an increased intersection of virtual currency and traditional fraud, highlighting regulatory challenges in this evolving scenario.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/chinese-gamers-scam-douyin-crypto/

