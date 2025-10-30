Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock: Plunge After Q3 2025 Revenue Beat and Upgraded Outlook

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) closed at $813.53 on October 29, 2025, before rising 5% to $853.97 in pre-market trading after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter results.
The pharmaceutical giant exceeded revenue forecasts and raised its full-year guidance, signaling continued growth across its product portfolio.
Eli Lilly reported Q3 revenue of $17.6 billion, surpassing the FactSet estimate of $16.05 billion. The company lifted its full-year 2025 revenue projection to between $63 billion and $63.5 billion, reflecting solid demand for key drugs like Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Verzenio.
Operating margin is now projected at 43.5% to 44.5% on a reported basis and up to 46.0% on a non-GAAP basis. The company raised its reported EPS guidance to a range of $21.80 to $22.50, and its non-GAAP EPS to $23.00 to $23.70, citing strong operational execution and favorable foreign exchange trends.
Eli Lilly remains one of the most profitable firms in the pharmaceutical sector. The company boasts a 3-year revenue CAGR of 17.1%, an operating margin of 42.97%, and a net margin of 25.91%. Its return on equity stands at a remarkable 90.75%.
Despite taking on $22.4 billion in new debt over three years, the company’s current ratio of 1.28 and Altman Z-Score of 6.78 indicate strong liquidity and financial stability. While insider selling activity was noted, overall fundamentals remain robust.
Eli Lilly trades at a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a P/S ratio of 13.78, signaling a premium valuation backed by high investor confidence. The consensus target price sits at $908.64, supported by 87.4% institutional ownership. The RSI at 53.58 suggests balanced trading momentum.
In a move to enhance accessibility, Eli Lilly announced a collaboration with Walmart Pharmacy to offer direct-to-consumer pricing for its obesity drug, Zepbound, through LillyDirect. Starting mid-November, patients will be able to pick up Zepbound vials at Walmart locations nationwide or opt for free home delivery.
This partnership aims to make treatment more convenient and affordable, supporting Eli Lilly’s long-term growth in the cardiometabolic and obesity segments.
As of October 29, 2025, LLY shares have delivered a 6.01% YTD return and a 549.12% five-year gain, significantly outperforming the broader market. Despite short-term volatility, Eli Lilly’s earnings momentum and innovation-driven strategy continue to position it as a leader in the healthcare sector.
