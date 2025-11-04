The post Elon Musk Says To ‘Vote Cuomo!’ In NYC Mayoral Election appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Tesla chief Elon Musk on Monday encouraged voters to back New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in tomorrow’s New York City mayoral election, becoming the latest billionaire to rally against New York State assemblymember Zohran Mamdani ahead of Tuesday’s election. Musk tweeted his endorsement Monday afternoon. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Musk urged his followers to “VOTE CUOMO!” and said a vote for Republican nominee and radio talk show host Curits Sliwa “is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is,” satirically referring to Mamdani. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/11/03/elon-musk-says-to-vote-for-andrew-cuomo-in-new-york-mayoral-race-and-takes-jab-at-zohran-mamdani/ The post Elon Musk Says To ‘Vote Cuomo!’ In NYC Mayoral Election appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Tesla chief Elon Musk on Monday encouraged voters to back New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in tomorrow’s New York City mayoral election, becoming the latest billionaire to rally against New York State assemblymember Zohran Mamdani ahead of Tuesday’s election. Musk tweeted his endorsement Monday afternoon. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Musk urged his followers to “VOTE CUOMO!” and said a vote for Republican nominee and radio talk show host Curits Sliwa “is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is,” satirically referring to Mamdani. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/11/03/elon-musk-says-to-vote-for-andrew-cuomo-in-new-york-mayoral-race-and-takes-jab-at-zohran-mamdani/