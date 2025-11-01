Elon Musk Unveils X Chat to Challenge WhatsApp and Signal With Bitcoin-Level Encryption

- Musk plans X Chat to challenge WhatsApp and Telegram while promising no ad tracking.
- Service expected to support texting, file sharing, calls, and function inside or outside X.
Tech figure Elon Musk is preparing a separate messaging service named X Chat, aiming to place it in direct competition with WhatsApp and Telegram. Musk stated on a recent podcast that deployment is expected in a few months, after ongoing testing phases conclude.
He said,
He described the encryption system as peer-to-peer and compared the model to Bitcoin due to its protective design. Musk stated,
He also said there will be no advertising-related tracking in X Chat. He argued that when messaging platforms tailor ads, they must gather enough interaction patterns to target users. He warned that such systems open paths for outside access to private conversations.
Comparing X Chat Privacy Approach to WhatsApp
Musk compared the planned model to WhatsApp’s structure. He pointed out his concern that ad-linked triggers could open private chats to breach attempts. He also stated that X Chat will exclude those “hooks for advertising” entirely, presenting it as a clean communication channel.
WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, maintains that it cannot read messages due to end-to-end encryption, noting that chat content, voice notes, media, and documents remain protected. Meta explains this through its FAQ, attributing protection to the Signal Protocol used inside the app.
Even with message content encrypted, some information, such as who contacts whom and how often people converse, remains unencrypted. Backup storage also does not automatically apply encryption unless it is manually set.
X Chat Aims for All-in-one Messaging
Musk said that the purpose of X Chat is not just sending messages. The goal is to add texting, file sharing, and audio and video call features. He mentioned,
X Chat is expected to appear both within the leading X service and as a separate app for broader global use. This dual approach allows new users to access the service without needing an X account while also supporting those already active on the social app.
The project also aligns with Musk’s larger plan for the platform he purchased in a $44 billion deal. His direction for the service has expanded beyond a posting site. He has spoken frequently about creating a place where communication, financial activity, and media interaction coexist.
