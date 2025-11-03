ElonTrades: Brutally honest advice on surviving crypto burnout and market cycles

BursaDEX+
Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 02:17
Many factors affect the trajectory of crypto market cycles – investor speculation, macroeconomic factors, supply and demand, and innovation. These factors are ever-changing, and leveraging them for profits can be an uphill task. According to ElonTrades, the “space is a dumpster fire.” What used to run on retail hype and halving memes now runs on macro liquidity and institutional flows.

Narratives shape market liquidity and crypto pricing dynamics, and for someone who has been in the space since 2017 and experienced multiple crypto cycles, there are lessons to be learnt. ElonTrades is an outspoken voice on X, famous in crypto circles for his honest, no-frills take on crypto.

In this edition of the Cryptopolitan Meet Your KOL, ElonTrades dispenses tips you can employ to survive crypto burnout and profit from the market cycles.

Getting into crypto

Q: What first pulled you into crypto was it curiosity, opportunity, or something else entirely?

A: Oh, absolutely, a monetary opportunity, but fueled by an understanding of why people would value sovereign money and its programmability long-term. Writing was on the wall for me in 2017.

Q: How has your perspective on this space changed since you started? What surprised you the most about how the industry evolved?

A: Near absolute disillusion. The space is a dumpster fire, but despite that, money will always be made riding liquidity cycles and flipping narratives.

Surviving crypto burnout 

Q: Many people enter crypto hoping to “make it.” What separates those who survive from those who burn out fast?

A: Burn out will happen regardless. What separates people who make it vs people who don’t is persistence, patience and the proper amount of greed. As with anything in life, that means don’t give up after failing a few times, wait for low entries and high exits, which could take 12-24 months (swing and long-term holders generally outperform high frequency traders), and start selling when the amount of money is life-changing, not necessarily yacht-making. Chasing insane wealth always leads to round-tripping.

Q: You often talk about health, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle. Do you think that balance, from diet training, actually helps you make better investing decisions and stay calm and focused in the market’s chaos?

A: A healthy mind and body help you make sounder investment decisions. Meditation and diet are more important than resistance and cardio.

ElonTrades on market cycle strategies 

Q: You often encourage people to hold long-term instead of chasing every short-term move. What key things do you consider before deciding that a project is worth holding through the noise?

A: Generally, buying mid- to late-bear and beginning to sell midway into a bull market is the most stress-free and profitable method. I look for decent tokenomics, a passionate founder, a popular cycle narrative, and real-world application and/or revenue generation.

Q: If you could give one honest piece of advice to someone entering crypto now, what would it be, beyond the usual “do your own research”?

A: It’s a PVP market, so don’t get left holding the bag; most of this stuff is worthless.

A PVP market in this context means you are trading against people trying to outsmart you. Traders push hype, spin stories, and exit before others realize the game, and therefore, you must be strategic, skeptical, and fast when investing in the space.

The Cryptopolitan Meet Your KOL series highlights influential figures shaping opinions and trends in crypto and translating its concepts into deliverables – honest, short conversations with voices worth listening to.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/elontrades-crypto-burnout-and-market-cycles/

