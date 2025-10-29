England ODI Team Are Caught Short Again As New Zealand Win Series

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND – OCTOBER 29: Blair Tickner of New Zealand celebrates his wicket of Brydon Carse of England during the second One Day International match in the series between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park on October 29, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) Getty Images

England’s ODI team fell to another emphatic defeat in their white-ball tour of New Zealand, losing by five wickets to the hosts at Hamilton. Having scored just 175 batting first, the result was never in doubt as skipper Mitch Santner joined Daryl Mitchell to overcome a mid-innings hiccup. New Zealand take the series 2-0 with one to play.

Harry Brook’s team folded as wickets tumbled overnight. It was a sight that might bring back some hellish visions of Christmas past during English bedtimes. If there’s a repeat in three weeks at Perth in the Ashes, then the Barmy Army will have more time to do some festive shopping down under.

During the back end of the South Africa three-match series at home, England’s 50-over team showed signs of a pulse, smashing an aggregate of nearly 750 runs across two games. Unfortunately, Brendon McCullum’s squad can’t translate that form abroad. This shellacking was their ninth consecutive away defeat, and their sixth in the last seven ODI series.

These are truly terrible numbers, and there are some more. England have been bowled out in 17 of their last 34 ODIs. Leaving it all out there is taking on a different meaning. This is a team that is using its thrust to fire rockets with all the spark of doused fireworks. The captain has been the one exception.

Brook scored a magnificent 135 at Mount Maunganui, but his team left almost 15 overs unused after a top-order collapse. On Wednesday, there were 14 overs thrown away. In the first encounter, the unheralded Zak Foulkes sliced through England. This time, Blair Tickner rolled up in Matt Henry’s place – averaging well over 35 in ODIs – and promptly took 4 for 34.

Ben Duckett was all at sea at the end of the English summer, and still looks like he needs a lie down in Australasia after making three runs across the two innings so far. Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell have made 63 runs between them. Remarkably, Jamie Overton has been the other mainstay across the two games with the bat, scoring 46 and 42.

England is eighth in the ODI rankings and still in danger of missing out on automatic qualification for the next World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Every one of their assignments has a sense of jeopardy about it now, especially as forthcoming opponents include members of the top six.

Brook has taken on the leadership role with a pragmatic brain and puppy-like enthusiasm, but the central messaging needs to be a little louder. The side looks awkward from the outset, a far cry from the big and bustling figures of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow taking top bowlers downtown. Overton and Sam Curran don’t have the gravitas or control of a younger Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett.

One shining light disassociated from the batting carnage was Jofra Archer. Another member of the much vaunted 2019 alumni, the 30-year-old fast bowler was seriously rapid. Given the paltry target, New Zealand were able to fend him away without scoreboard pressure, which made Archer’s 3 for 23 all the more impressive.

More worryingly, England’s high-octane weapon clutched his side in the early overs of the opposition’s reply. Archer can spark mayhem, but the breakdown insurance bill could be very high if that happens in Australia.

The last match in the series takes place in Wellington on Saturday. Then all English and Australian eyes turn towards the Ashes.