ETH and BNB Whales Are Quietly Flipping Into Ozak AI — The AI Presale Projected for 2400% Surge by 2026

The major cryptocurrencies like BNB and ETH had a huge dip during the recent market crash. The whales and big institutions have faced huge losses during the crash. Nowadays in the crypto market major coins have reached the early-stage gains and high ROI %, and they all are in a stable and gradual growth with less ROI%. Early stage tokens like Ozak AI have already proven their massive market adoption, and now ETH and BNB whales have started flipping their profits to Ozak AI. Ozak AI’s core technology consists of AI-powered prediction agents, which are capable of analyzing blockchain and off-chain data in real time.

Presale Details & Token Distribution — What Whales Are Buying Into

Whales always look for the low-priced investment with huge profits to grow their portfolios. Currently, the $OZ token presale is live in its 6th phase with the price of $0.012 per token. This is the best time to buy the token at an early low price. As soon as the next phase launches, the token will be priced at $0.014, making a 1300% increase from the Phase 1 price of $0.001. Analysts predict that the token will reach 2400% by the end of 2026. So far, 990 million $OZ tokens have already been sold, raising over $4.28 million in presale funding.

The total supply is 10 billion OZ tokens. 30% of the total supply has been allocated for presale. 10% for liquidity and for the team each. 30% for the ecosystem and community. 20% for the future reserve. With limited supply remaining and demand rising rapidly, the token’s price is expected to climb even higher in the upcoming presale phases.

The Tech Overview That Positions Ozak AI for Massive 2026 Gains

The whales and big institutions mainly focus on the projects and technology behind the token before investing. The Ozak AI drives the whales to invest to invite in its projects.

Predictive AI Models: Advanced machine learning (TCNs, transformers, and hybrid deep learning) can predict financial markets.

Ozak Streaming Network (OSN): real-time processing and routing for clearer market trends faster than anyone.

Smart Contract Execution Layer: This automated trade layer, which runs on top of the Ozak chain state machine, is not only scalable but also cheap and efficient for contract execution

Ozak Data Vaults: Secure storage for data that is encrypted with fast access to large financial datasets.

Prediction Agents (PAs): Personally generated AI models that give you a forecast and financial insights for your needs.

The Ozak AI smart contracts and presale infrastructure have gone through several security audits by the largest security firms, CertiK and Sherlock. These audit firms maintain Ozak AI

to give a secure platform for the users.

Alternative growth potential of 2400% after ETH and BNB downfall

Next 500X AI Altcoin.

As of today Ethereum is trading at $3,882. It has dropped to 4.05% from its intra trade high of $4,063 to its current price. BNB is trading at $1070, and it has dipped 4.63% from its intraday high of $1,128. So the major coins’ bearish trend sets the investors to flip their larger profits into the Ozak AI presale phase.

Currently Ozak AI is in its presale phase at $0.012, and the next phase is priced at $0.014. So the analyst predicts that the token’s price increase will be phased into stages. Q1 2026 ($0.05), Q2 2026 ($0.1), Q3 2026 ($0.5), Q4 2026 ($1). So if whales invest $1,000 during the current presale phase, they’ll receive around 83,333 $OZ tokens. If the token reaches $1 as analysts predict, that investment would be worth roughly $83,333, delivering an 83× return and an impressive 8,233% ROI.

Partnership growth

The recent partnership with WatchAI and AlxBlocks has built more trust among the investors.

WatchAI – Ozark AI’s fast prediction agents are now teamed up with WachAI to make sure trades and AI actions are safe and trustworthy. This partnership helps AI work automatically without scams, supports multiple blockchains, and gives more reliable predictions.

AlxBlocks – Ozak AI’s fast Prediction Agents are now working with AIxBlock’s platform, making it easier and cheaper to train AI and automate trading tasks. Developers and traders can build, use, and earn from AI tools safely and efficiently.

Final Take: Whale Activity Highlights Ozak AI’s Massive Upside Potential

The movement of ETH and BNB whales into the Ozak AI presale demonstrates that the token has high growth potential and a strong project behind it. The early-stage adoption can bring the greater opportunity for the whales and big investors to a massive return. If the project’s overview, presale, and tokenomics clearly show that the token is massively adopted by others in the presale. With the token currently priced at $0.012 and phased price targets projecting up to $1 by Q4 2026, early investors stand to gain substantial returns if these projections materialize.

