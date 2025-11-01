BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The major cryptocurrencies like BNB and ETH had a huge dip during the recent market crash. The whales and big institutions have faced huge losses during the crash. Nowadays in the crypto market major coins have reached the early-stage gains and high ROI %, and they all are in a stable and gradual growth with […] The post ETH and BNB Whales Are Quietly Flipping Into Ozak AI — The AI Presale Projected for 2400% Surge by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The major cryptocurrencies like BNB and ETH had a huge dip during the recent market crash. The whales and big institutions have faced huge losses during the crash. Nowadays in the crypto market major coins have reached the early-stage gains and high ROI %, and they all are in a stable and gradual growth with […] The post ETH and BNB Whales Are Quietly Flipping Into Ozak AI — The AI Presale Projected for 2400% Surge by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

ETH and BNB Whales Are Quietly Flipping Into Ozak AI — The AI Presale Projected for 2400% Surge by 2026

Oleh: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/11/01 21:21
Ethereum
ETH$3,524.15-0.07%
Binance Coin
BNB$980.62-1.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0628-3.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.10266+2.38%
Wink
LIKE$0.005028+4.29%

The major cryptocurrencies like BNB and ETH had a huge dip during the recent market crash. The whales and big institutions have faced huge losses during the crash. Nowadays in the crypto market major coins have reached the early-stage gains and high ROI %, and they all are in a stable and gradual growth with less ROI%. Early stage tokens like Ozak AI have already proven their massive market adoption, and now ETH and BNB whales have started flipping their profits to Ozak AI. Ozak AI’s core technology consists of AI-powered prediction agents, which are capable of analyzing blockchain and off-chain data in real time. 

Presale Details & Token Distribution — What Whales Are Buying Into 

Whales always look for the low-priced investment with huge profits to grow their portfolios.  Currently, the $OZ token presale is live in its 6th phase with the price of $0.012 per token. This is the best time to buy the token at an early low price. As soon as the next phase launches, the token will be priced at $0.014, making a 1300% increase from the Phase 1 price of $0.001. Analysts predict that the token will reach 2400% by the end of 2026. So far, 990 million $OZ tokens have already been sold, raising over $4.28 million in presale funding.

The total supply is 10 billion OZ tokens. 30% of the total supply has been allocated for presale. 10% for liquidity and for the team each. 30% for the ecosystem and community. 20% for the future reserve.  With limited supply remaining and demand rising rapidly, the token’s price is expected to climb even higher in the upcoming presale phases.

The Tech Overview That Positions Ozak AI for Massive 2026 Gains

The whales and big institutions mainly focus on the projects and technology behind the token before investing. The Ozak AI drives the whales to invest to invite in its projects.

  • Predictive AI Models: Advanced machine learning (TCNs, transformers, and hybrid deep learning) can predict financial markets.
  • Ozak Streaming Network (OSN): real-time processing and routing for clearer market trends faster than anyone.
  • Smart Contract Execution Layer: This automated trade layer, which runs on top of the Ozak chain state machine, is not only scalable but also cheap and efficient for contract execution 
  • Ozak Data Vaults: Secure storage for data that is encrypted with fast access to large financial datasets.
  • Prediction Agents (PAs): Personally generated AI models that give you a forecast and financial insights for your needs.

The Ozak AI smart contracts and presale infrastructure have gone through several security audits by the largest security firms, CertiK and Sherlock. These audit firms maintain Ozak AI 

to give a secure platform for the users.  

Alternative growth potential of 2400% after ETH and BNB downfall

Youtube embed:

Next 500X AI Altcoin

As of today Ethereum is trading at $3,882. It has dropped to 4.05% from its intra trade high of $4,063 to its current price. BNB is trading at $1070, and it has dipped 4.63% from its intraday high of $1,128. So the major coins’ bearish trend sets the investors to flip their larger profits into the Ozak AI presale phase.

Currently Ozak AI is in its presale phase at $0.012, and the next phase is priced at $0.014. So the analyst predicts that the token’s price increase will be phased into stages. Q1 2026 ($0.05), Q2 2026 ($0.1), Q3 2026 ($0.5), Q4 2026 ($1). So if whales invest $1,000 during the current presale phase, they’ll receive around 83,333 $OZ tokens. If the token reaches $1 as analysts predict, that investment would be worth roughly $83,333, delivering an 83× return and an impressive 8,233% ROI.

Partnership growth

The recent partnership with WatchAI and AlxBlocks has built more trust among the investors.

  • WatchAI – Ozark AI’s fast prediction agents are now teamed up with WachAI to make sure trades and AI actions are safe and trustworthy. This partnership helps AI work automatically without scams, supports multiple blockchains, and gives more reliable predictions.

AlxBlocks – Ozak AI’s fast Prediction Agents are now working with AIxBlock’s platform, making it easier and cheaper to train AI and automate trading tasks. Developers and traders can build, use, and earn from AI tools safely and efficiently. 

Final Take: Whale Activity Highlights Ozak AI’s Massive Upside Potential

The movement of ETH and BNB whales into the Ozak AI presale demonstrates that the token has high growth potential and a strong project behind it. The early-stage adoption can bring the greater opportunity for the whales and big investors to a massive return. If the project’s overview, presale, and tokenomics clearly show that the token is massively adopted by others in the presale. With the token currently priced at $0.012 and phased price targets projecting up to $1 by Q4 2026, early investors stand to gain substantial returns if these projections materialize.

To learn more about Ozak AI, kindly visit the given links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI  

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post ETH and BNB Whales Are Quietly Flipping Into Ozak AI — The AI Presale Projected for 2400% Surge by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token blends meme culture with real utility. With weekly burns, NFTs, staking, and a global fanbase, it’s 2025’s best crypto presale pick.
RealLink
REAL$0.06926+2.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007166-1.79%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.03116-1.85%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 22:00
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.937+13.89%
Suilend
SEND$0.2736+17.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.005026+4.27%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17329-2.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.10302+2.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,117.17+1.60%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Why Milk & Mocha $HUGS Is Becoming the Best Crypto Presale Story of 2025 – Whitelist Open

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,114.16
$105,114.16$105,114.16

+0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,524.15
$3,524.15$3,524.15

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5323
$2.5323$2.5323

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.25
$166.25$166.25

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17839
$0.17839$0.17839

-0.46%