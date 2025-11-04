Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Launches New Grants Initiative

BursaDEX+
2025/11/04 16:17
James Ding
Nov 03, 2025 13:41

The Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program (ESP) unveils a revamped grants program to better align with the network’s evolving needs, focusing on strategic funding and impactful outcomes.

The Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program (ESP) has announced a significant overhaul of its grants program, designed to better address the rapidly evolving needs of the Ethereum network. This initiative reflects a strategic shift from a reactive approach to a more proactive funding model, according to Ethereum Foundation.

Adapting to Growth

In recent years, the Ethereum ecosystem has seen substantial growth, marked by increasing diversity and maturity. Builders and communities worldwide have pushed the boundaries of innovation, creating new tools and public goods that fortify the network. As the ecosystem expands, the ESP recognizes the need to adapt its support mechanisms to continue fostering meaningful advancements.

New Grants Structure

The revamped grants program introduces two primary pathways: the Wishlist and Requests for Proposals (RFPs). These channels are designed to target the ecosystem’s most pressing needs, as identified by teams across the Ethereum Foundation (EF).

Wishlist

The Wishlist outlines broad areas of interest where significant gaps and opportunities exist within the ecosystem. It emphasizes high-level goals and broader themes, inviting builders to propose innovative projects that align with these priorities.

Requests for Proposals (RFPs)

RFPs focus on specific problems or opportunities, inviting applicants to submit targeted solutions. These proposals have clearly defined deliverables, requirements, and expected outcomes, offering a more prescriptive and time-bound approach compared to Wishlist items.

Open Opportunities

The first set of Wishlist items and RFPs is now available on the ESP’s official website. These opportunities span crucial domains such as cryptography, privacy, security, and community growth, offering a wide range of projects for builders to explore.

To assist potential applicants, ESP provides feedback and guidance through regular office hours, ensuring that project ideas align with the available opportunities. The ESP will continuously update the Wishlist and RFPs to reflect the ecosystem’s changing needs.

Future Support and Collaboration

Beyond funding, the ESP is committed to enhancing the grantee experience by offering robust support, fostering ecosystem connections, and deriving insights to guide future initiatives. The program aims to coordinate grant-making efforts across EF teams, ensuring that support is both aligned and impactful.

As the Ethereum network continues to evolve, the ESP looks forward to collaborating with builders and innovators to push the boundaries of what’s possible within the ecosystem.

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/ethereum-ecosystem-support-program-new-grants-initiative

