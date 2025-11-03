Ethereum Emerges as Main Capital Hub After ZKsync Atlas Brings 15K TPS and Instant Finality

Vitalik Buterin praised ZKsync’s underrated contributions to Ethereum’s ecosystem.

The new Atlas upgrade delivers 15,000+ TPS, 1-second ZK finality, and almost zero fees.

Ethereum officially becomes the central capital hub for ZKsync’s expanding network.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently acknowledged ZKsync’s impactful role in strengthening the Ethereum ecosystem.

His public remarks highlighted the team’s consistent innovation and hinted at major changes underway in Ethereum’s infrastructure.

Soon after, ZKsync revealed its most ambitious update yet, the Atlas upgrade, which redefines how liquidity and transaction finality operate across Ethereum’s Layer-2 networks.

According to the official announcement, Ethereum has now become the primary capital hub for ZKsync. This marks a structural shift in how funds flow between networks.

ZKsync’s Atlas aims to bridge the gap between Layer-1 and Layer-2 systems, creating a more direct and unified liquidity environment that benefits both users and institutional players.

Atlas Redefines Speed, Liquidity, and Capital Flow

ZKsync’s Atlas upgrade introduces over 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), 1-second zero-knowledge (ZK) finality, and near-zero transaction fees.

However, the technical numbers only tell part of the story. The real innovation lies in how Atlas transforms interoperability between Ethereum and its connected networks.

Before this upgrade, every Layer-2 chain had to operate with its own liquidity hub; examples include ZKsync Era, Base, and Arbitrum One. This model required replicating liquidity across separate ecosystems, creating friction and inefficiency.

Optimistic rollups, for instance, often took up to seven days to finalize transactions between L1 and L2. With Atlas, this bottleneck is eliminated.

Now, chains built on ZKsync can directly access Ethereum’s liquidity pool in real time. The need for separate liquidity hubs disappears, making Ethereum the direct financial core.

It means institutional investors and real-world asset (RWA) platforms can settle transactions instantly while maintaining Ethereum’s standard for finality and security.

Ethereum Evolves Into the Global Settlement Layer

The launch of Atlas changes Ethereum’s Layer-1 and Layer-2 dynamics entirely. Every token and market anchored to Ethereum becomes instantly available to ZKsync-powered chains, enabling seamless institutional-grade settlements.

This shift turns ZKsync into a natural extension of Ethereum rather than a separate ecosystem.

By linking liquidity directly to Ethereum, Atlas builds a unified settlement structure for real-world finance, digital assets, and decentralized applications.

Analysts in the space view this as a move that brings Ethereum closer to becoming a full-scale financial backbone for Web3.

