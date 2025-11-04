BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Ethereum Foundation launches new ESP grants program model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has introduced a new grant structure for the Ecosystem Support Program to further innovation and adoption on the Ethereum blockchain. Summary Ethereum Foundation announces new grants program approach. Move follows the organization’s brief pause to all open applications in late August. The Ethereum community is looking forward to the activation of the Fusaka upgrade. The Ethereum ecosystem support program team announced the new initiative via a blog post. Rather than open applications, the project will adopt a dual approach: one focused on a Wishlist and another on Requests for Proposals. EF brings this new approach to the ecosystem grants on the back of an earlier decision to halt open applications temporarily. As crypto.news highlighted, the Ethereum Foundation paused all open grant applications in late August 2025. The move followed an earlier reorganization of the non-profit’s leadership, and the brief halt to open grants allowed the EF time to design “a more targeted, impactful, and sustainable mode.” According to the Ethereum Foundation team, the new approach better reflects Ethereum (ETH)’s growth. Ethereum Foundation rolls out a fresh model for ESP grants In its previous model, EF’s open grants program allowed hundreds of projects building on Ethereum to access key financial and related support. However, following the team reorganization, a lean team could not effectively handle the staggering number of applications. For the new model, EF is addressing the challenge proactively. Ditching a reactive campaign means EF can work with ecosystem players in a way that aligns funding priorities with the ecosystem’s need for impactful projects. In this case, EF envisions the Wishlist as key to driving new project innovations across cryptography, privacy, security, and community. Meanwhile, RFPs will focus on clear deliverables and outcomes, with applicants expected to outline targeted solutions. “Our work doesn’t stop here,” the ESP… The post Ethereum Foundation launches new ESP grants program model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has introduced a new grant structure for the Ecosystem Support Program to further innovation and adoption on the Ethereum blockchain. Summary Ethereum Foundation announces new grants program approach. Move follows the organization’s brief pause to all open applications in late August. The Ethereum community is looking forward to the activation of the Fusaka upgrade. The Ethereum ecosystem support program team announced the new initiative via a blog post. Rather than open applications, the project will adopt a dual approach: one focused on a Wishlist and another on Requests for Proposals. EF brings this new approach to the ecosystem grants on the back of an earlier decision to halt open applications temporarily. As crypto.news highlighted, the Ethereum Foundation paused all open grant applications in late August 2025. The move followed an earlier reorganization of the non-profit’s leadership, and the brief halt to open grants allowed the EF time to design “a more targeted, impactful, and sustainable mode.” According to the Ethereum Foundation team, the new approach better reflects Ethereum (ETH)’s growth. Ethereum Foundation rolls out a fresh model for ESP grants In its previous model, EF’s open grants program allowed hundreds of projects building on Ethereum to access key financial and related support. However, following the team reorganization, a lean team could not effectively handle the staggering number of applications. For the new model, EF is addressing the challenge proactively. Ditching a reactive campaign means EF can work with ecosystem players in a way that aligns funding priorities with the ecosystem’s need for impactful projects. In this case, EF envisions the Wishlist as key to driving new project innovations across cryptography, privacy, security, and community. Meanwhile, RFPs will focus on clear deliverables and outcomes, with applicants expected to outline targeted solutions. “Our work doesn’t stop here,” the ESP…

Ethereum Foundation launches new ESP grants program model

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 07:45
Movement
MOVE$0.06346+0.74%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29269+0.71%
Octavia
VIA$0.0128-5.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00473-10.07%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0010426+22.24%

The Ethereum Foundation has introduced a new grant structure for the Ecosystem Support Program to further innovation and adoption on the Ethereum blockchain.

Summary

  • Ethereum Foundation announces new grants program approach.
  • Move follows the organization’s brief pause to all open applications in late August.
  • The Ethereum community is looking forward to the activation of the Fusaka upgrade.

The Ethereum ecosystem support program team announced the new initiative via a blog post.

Rather than open applications, the project will adopt a dual approach: one focused on a Wishlist and another on Requests for Proposals.

EF brings this new approach to the ecosystem grants on the back of an earlier decision to halt open applications temporarily.

As crypto.news highlighted, the Ethereum Foundation paused all open grant applications in late August 2025.

The move followed an earlier reorganization of the non-profit’s leadership, and the brief halt to open grants allowed the EF time to design “a more targeted, impactful, and sustainable mode.”

According to the Ethereum Foundation team, the new approach better reflects Ethereum (ETH)’s growth.

Ethereum Foundation rolls out a fresh model for ESP grants

In its previous model, EF’s open grants program allowed hundreds of projects building on Ethereum to access key financial and related support. However, following the team reorganization, a lean team could not effectively handle the staggering number of applications.

For the new model, EF is addressing the challenge proactively. Ditching a reactive campaign means EF can work with ecosystem players in a way that aligns funding priorities with the ecosystem’s need for impactful projects.

In this case, EF envisions the Wishlist as key to driving new project innovations across cryptography, privacy, security, and community.

Meanwhile, RFPs will focus on clear deliverables and outcomes, with applicants expected to outline targeted solutions.

The unveiling of ESP’s new grants structure comes as Ethereum prepares to roll out the Fusaka upgrade in early December.

Deployment across Ethereum testnets has been successful and anticipation for what Fusaka brings is high. That’s despite the continued downward pressure on Ether’s price.

Source: https://crypto.news/ethereum-foundation-unveils-new-esp-grants-program/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01276-0.46%
Solana
SOL$166.46+2.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.53+1.09%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5278+9.46%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.00%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001401-0.61%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,475.86
$105,475.86$105,475.86

+1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,535.73
$3,535.73$3,535.73

+0.57%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5254
$2.5254$2.5254

+9.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.25
$166.25$166.25

+2.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17936
$0.17936$0.17936

+0.71%