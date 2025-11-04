BursaDEX+
Ethereum Foundation's Tomasz Stańczak: Security is at the heart of blockchain applications; Ethereum technology is becoming the cornerstone of future finance.

Oleh: PANews
2025/11/04 16:55
PANews reported on November 4th that at the "HKFTW Policy and Vision Forum" held in Hong Kong on November 4th, Tomasz Stańczak, Co-Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, and Wang Keyi, CIO of SNZ Holding, held an in-depth dialogue. During the meeting, Stańczak emphasized that security is paramount in the future adoption of blockchain in the financial system, and the latest advancements in Ethereum technology are making it a key cornerstone.

He elaborated on Ethereum's core roadmap for improving network scalability, security, and sustainability, and how Ethereum customizes implicitly relevant templates and software development kits for institutional needs, pointing out that breakthroughs in these underlying technologies are prerequisites for large-scale innovation in financial applications.

Tomasz also emphasized that Ethereum, as a decentralized governance model comprised of hundreds of core developers and researchers, has never experienced any downtime or security issues in its approximately ten years of existence. In recent years, the Ethereum Foundation has built a stable ecosystem program that brings together a large number of security experts and white-hat hackers.

Ethereum-based smart contracts and Layer 2 scaling solutions are driving a paradigm shift in institutional applications such as DeFi and asset tokenization. He envisions that the solid foundation provided by Ethereum infrastructure will be a key element in building a more efficient, transparent, and open next-generation global financial network.

