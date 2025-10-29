The post Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Goes Live on Final Testnet Ahead of December 3 Mainnet Launch appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum is gearing up for one of its biggest upgrades yet, the Fusaka fork, which has now gone live on its final testnet, Hoodi. This marks the last testing phase before the official mainnet launch scheduled for December 3, promising faster transactions, better security, and a smoother experience for users and developers.

A Smooth Final Test Before the Big Day

The Ethereum community celebrated another successful milestone this week as the developer team Nethermind confirmed that the Fusaka upgrade went live without any major issues. The test ensures the system is ready for the full rollout, keeping Ethereum on track for its year-end upgrade.

This latest step shows how much effort the Ethereum Foundation and its partners are putting into making the network more efficient and secure while preparing it for the next generation of decentralized applications.

What Fusaka Will Bring

The Fusaka update introduces several new features known as Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) that aim to make the network faster and easier to use. A major highlight is PeerDAS (EIP-7594), which allows validators to read only small parts of data instead of full chunks, making Ethereum nodes run more efficiently, especially for Layer 2 networks.

Other proposals like EIP-7825 and EIP-7935 will increase the gas limit and prepare the system for parallel execution, which means Ethereum will soon be able to process multiple smart contracts at once, a big leap for scalability.

A Three-Stage Launch Plan

The rollout of Fusaka will happen in three stages. First will be the mainnet activation, followed by an increase in data capacity (blob capacity), and finally a hard fork to expand that capacity further. Once this process is complete, Ethereum will move on to its next upgrade phase, Glamsterdam, which continues the network’s “Surge” roadmap focused on scalability improvements.

Improving Ethereum’s Scalability Challenge

The goal of Fusaka is to make Ethereum more scalable without sacrificing its core strengths, security, and decentralization. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has often called this the “blockchain trilemma.” While Ethereum has always been secure and decentralized, it has lagged behind faster rivals like Solana and Sui in transaction speed. Fusaka aims to fix that.

The Fusaka upgrade comes just six months after Ethereum’s Pectra update, which improved staking and wallet usability. With Fusaka nearing launch and Ether (ETH) trading strongly above $4,000, excitement is building for Ethereum’s next phase, one that could make it faster, safer, and ready for even bigger adoption in 2026.

Market Impact

After the Fusaka testnet success, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,021.19 with a circulating supply of 120.7 million tokens. Despite being down 18.8% from its peak, Ethereum has shown massive long-term growth. The 50-day SMA at $4,229 signals short-term strength, while the 200-day SMA at $3,295 reflects long-term stability.. The upgrade shows how far Ethereum has come toward a more scalable and secure system.

