Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Proceeds to Final Testnet, Prepares for December Mainnet Launch

Fusaka, the next major Ethereum blockchain upgrade, is now live on the final test Hoodi, before it makes way to the mainnet launch on December 3.

The latest upgrade seeks to bring scalability and security improvements to the ETH blockchain.

Here’s What Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Will Offer

The upcoming Fusaka upgrade will incorporate several key Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), including EIP-7594 (PeerDAS), which introduces peer data availability sampling.

This allows validators to access smaller segments of data from layer-2 networks instead of entire blobs.

It will help to enhance node efficiency significantly. This latest development comes following the shut down of the Holskey testnet back in September 2025.

In addition, the EIP-7825 and EIP-7935 aim to increase the gas limit and optimize performance as Ethereum moves toward enabling parallel execution, which allows multiple smart contracts to be processed simultaneously.

The update will also include proposals designed to strengthen support for zero-knowledge rollups further. It will help to improve overall scalability and network throughput.

The Ethereum Foundation team will execute this Fusaka upgrade in three different stages.

It begins with the mainnet launch, followed by the activation of the EIP that increases blob capacity, and concludes with the second blob capacity hard fork.

Once Fusaka is complete, the focus will shift to the Glamsterdam upgrade, which is the next phase in Ethereum’s “Surge” roadmap.

The aim here is to further enhance network scalability and performance. These developments could further aid the ETH price upside, as the largest altcoin continues to find support at $4,000.

Addressing Key Blockchain Challenges

The upcoming Fusaka upgrade is designed to improve Ethereum’s scalability, tackling one of the three core challenges of the “blockchain trilemma,” decentralization, scalability, and security, as defined by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

While Ethereum has historically prioritized decentralization and security, several competing Layer-1 networks such as Solana SOL $196.7 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $108.13 B Vol. 24h: $7.35 B and Sui SUI $2.52 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $9.13 B Vol. 24h: $862.12 M have emphasized scalability to deliver faster transaction speeds.

Fusaka follows roughly six months after Ethereum’s previous major upgrade, Pectra, which focused on staking efficiency and wallet enhancements to improve user experience.

The milestone arrives amid a leadership shake-up at the Ethereum Foundation. This marked the departure of several key contributors who have voiced concerns over the project’s strategic direction.

