BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The EU is reportedly drafting a proposal to transfer crypto and financial sector oversight to the ESMA, as part of a wider push to improve capital markets for startups. The European Commission is exploring plans to bring stock and cryptocurrency exchanges under central supervision as part of a broader effort to make the bloc’s capital markets more competitive with those in the US.The incoming proposal would expand the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) jurisdiction to include stock and crypto exchanges, as well as crypto asset service providers and other trading infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.The EU's current landscape comprises numerous national and regional regulatory agencies, which significantly raises the cost of cross-border trade, hindering startup development in the region.Read more The EU is reportedly drafting a proposal to transfer crypto and financial sector oversight to the ESMA, as part of a wider push to improve capital markets for startups. The European Commission is exploring plans to bring stock and cryptocurrency exchanges under central supervision as part of a broader effort to make the bloc’s capital markets more competitive with those in the US.The incoming proposal would expand the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) jurisdiction to include stock and crypto exchanges, as well as crypto asset service providers and other trading infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.The EU's current landscape comprises numerous national and regional regulatory agencies, which significantly raises the cost of cross-border trade, hindering startup development in the region.Read more

EU mulls SEC-like oversight for stock, crypto exchanges to bolster startup landscape

Oleh: Coinstats
2025/11/03 05:19
Wink
LIKE$0.004969+3.09%
Startup
STARTUP$0.001647-4.18%
Particl
PART$0.3166+8.61%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01502+0.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004738-10.07%

The EU is reportedly drafting a proposal to transfer crypto and financial sector oversight to the ESMA, as part of a wider push to improve capital markets for startups.

The European Commission is exploring plans to bring stock and cryptocurrency exchanges under central supervision as part of a broader effort to make the bloc’s capital markets more competitive with those in the US.

The incoming proposal would expand the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) jurisdiction to include stock and crypto exchanges, as well as crypto asset service providers and other trading infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The EU's current landscape comprises numerous national and regional regulatory agencies, which significantly raises the cost of cross-border trade, hindering startup development in the region.

Read more

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01276-0.46%
Solana
SOL$166.46+2.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.53+1.09%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5278+9.46%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.00%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001401-0.61%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,446.03
$105,446.03$105,446.03

+1.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,542.20
$3,542.20$3,542.20

+0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5288
$2.5288$2.5288

+9.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.56
$166.56$166.56

+2.47%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17972
$0.17972$0.17972

+0.92%