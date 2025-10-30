A European dealer in gold, silver, platinum and palladium, SwissBullion.eu has expanded its payment methods to include XRP and Ethereum (ETH).
The two major cryptocurrencies join Bitcoin, which is already accepted by the precious metals dealer, which also supports stablecoin payments, including Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC.
According to a press release by SwissBullion.eu, accepting ETH will ensure that its clients can leverage a highly liquid and globally recognized cryptocurrency to buy precious metals with speed and efficiency. In addition, accepting XRP aligns with its vision of frictionless, borderless access to gold and silver for a global customer base.
SwissBullion.eu added that by supporting the two major cryptocurrencies, it will be able to provide its clients with a diverse and modern range of crypto payment options.
Ethereum, XRP news
Ethereum Fusaka has successfully launched on Hoodi, the last of three testnets scheduled for upgrade testing, with two other successful tests on the Holesky and Sepolia networks. With all three tests done, developers will finalize the date that Fusaka will go live on mainnet, tentatively aiming for Dec. 3.
According to Messari, XRP Ledger closed Q3 with an all-time high RWA market cap of $364.2 million, representing a 215% quarterly increase as issuance grew for multiple RWAs launched in Q2.
Year-over-year, XRP’s circulating market cap has increased 392.6% from $34.6 billion at the close of Q3, 2024. In Q3, multiple key network metrics increased. Average daily transactions increased 8.9% in the last quarter from 1.6 million to 1.8 million, and average daily active addresses (sent) increased 15.4% from 21,900 to 25,300. Moreover, total new addresses increased 46.3% to 447,200, and total addresses increased 6.1% to 6.9 million.
Seven U.S. spot XRP ETF applications are pending with the SEC, awaiting approval.
Source: https://u.today/european-precious-metals-dealer-now-accepts-xrp-eth-for-payments