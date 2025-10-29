The post Exclusive: FOMC Meeting Today Could Redefine Market Liquidity Outlook, Says Analyst Alicharts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
It’s a big day for global markets and crypto holders as the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its FOMC rate decision today at 2 PM ET, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 2:30 PM ET.
While a 25 bps rate cut is almost fully priced in with 99.9% odds, analysts say the real focus isn’t the cut itself, it’s how the Fed frames its decision and whether the central bank signals an end to Quantitative Tightening (QT).
Crypto analyst Alicharts, in a discussion with Coinpedia, emphasized that the tone of Powell’s comments and the Fed’s balance sheet policy could shape the next phase of market direction across equities and crypto.
This is the first major signal traders will analyze. If the Fed calls this a “mid-cycle adjustment,” it suggests a one-time move markets could stay flat or even pull back. However, if the statement mentions rising growth risks, it would hint at more cuts ahead, likely boosting market sentiment.
A dovish statement could also push 2-year Treasury yields lower and weaken the U.S. dollar, both seen as early indicators of improving global liquidity, a positive sign for risk assets like Bitcoin.
Markets widely expect the Fed to announce the end of QT, effectively stopping the reduction of its balance sheet.
However, he warned that such pivots can also mark cycle tops, pointing to 2019, when Bitcoin peaked months before the Fed officially ended QT.
If QT continues, Alicharts believes the market will maintain its current regime, favoring quality assets like Bitcoin and large-cap equities over smaller-cap or speculative altcoins.
Powell’s tone will likely determine the immediate market reaction.If he acknowledges slower growth or confidence that inflation is under control, it could signal that the Fed is comfortable easing further, triggering a potential risk rally.
Such a scenario would likely cause:
However, if Powell stays cautious and avoids signaling additional cuts, markets may pause or consolidate until more clarity emerges.
The 25 bps rate cut is just the headline; the real market catalyst will be the Fed’s language on growth risks, QT, and Powell’s tone during the press conference.
