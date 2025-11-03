Exec calls for facts-only debate on blockchain activity

A Solana Foundation manager has challenged XRP community members and Ripple executives to a livestream debate on X.

Summary Solana’s Vibhu invites Ripple execs to a facts-based debate on network metrics.

Data shows Solana averages 2.5M daily active users vs XRP’s 25K.

Vibhu says XRP could still succeed but calls its current traction “mediocre.”

Vibhu, a mid-tier manager at the foundation, issued an open invitation for a facts-based discussion comparing blockchain activity between the two networks.

“You bring facts, I bring facts. Facts are important. Let the internet decide who wins,” Vibhu wrote on X. The challenge follows his posting of data showing significant differences in network activity between the XRP Ledger and Solana.

Solana exec presents blockchain activity comparison

Vibhu shared data from xrpscan showing XRP (XRP) Ledger’s current network metrics.

Active daily accounts have shown no improvement over the past 3 years, hovering around 25,000. Solana (SOL) is averaging over 2.5 million daily active accounts this year, marking a 100x difference.

“Successful payments” on the XRP Ledger have grown by about 50%, with total daily transactions around 1.5 million. Solana handles about 100 million transactions per day.

XRP transfer volume stands at about $50-60 billion per month. Solana’s October stablecoin transfer volume alone reached almost $2 trillion.

Vibhu addressed anticipated responses about bots and fake activity. “This can’t be substantiated with data and the data provided here for Solana excludes wash volume,” he wrote, citing Blockworks.

He noted that both networks have similarly low transaction fees, meaning there’s no reason Solana would uniquely attract bots that XRP Ledger wouldn’t.

Manager says XRP could still succeed long-term

Vibhu stated he wants Ripple and XRP to succeed at an “insane degree such that the entire industry moves forward.” He acknowledged that future adoption remains possible, including the potential for widespread XRP usage for money transfers.

“Maybe Ripple through M&A is buying their way into massive scale. All could be possible. But that’s not what’s happening today,” he wrote.

He concluded that traction has been “extremely mediocre, given the immense value of the network and the time in market.” Vibhu suggested XRP holders should consider how much longer it’s worth waiting around.