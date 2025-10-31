Experts Identify 3 Cryptos Showing the Same Accumulation Pattern as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Before Its 1,000x Run

Shiba Inu might look like a coin that is destined for the fall. However, it holds one of the most explosive runs in history: over 1000x rally during the 2021 bull cycle.

While SHIB might not replicate that feat, crypto analysts have pinpointed three assets exhibiting the same accumulation trend: Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pump.fun (PUMP), and Remittix (RTX). The setup looks eerily similar: tightening volatility, strong on-chain growth, and large holders quietly accumulating while retail traders remain distracted.

Hyperliquid Forms Bull Flag as Accumulation Builds

Recent market data reveals Hyperliquid trading within a narrow range between $44 and $48, forming a textbook bull flag. Analysts believe this compression mirrors the pre-breakout pattern seen in Shiba Inu before its explosive 2021 run.

Hyperliquid Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Technically, Hyperliquid’s price remains well-supported by the 100-EMA, while the RSI’s brief cooling phase suggests healthy consolidation rather than weakness. If bulls push the token above $49, upside targets between $52 and $100 could follow swiftly.

Beyond charts, Hyperliquid’s fundamentals remain unmatched. The project now generates 33% of total blockchain revenue globally, outpacing both Ethereum and Solana in network fees.

With such on-chain dominance, HYPE’s next leg up could mark the start of a sustained institutional rotation into decentralized trading infrastructure.

Pump.fun Token Rallies as Whales Accumulate Aggressively

The Pump.fun token (PUMP) has quietly climbed above $0.0042, supported by renewed whale accumulation and soaring platform revenue. According to Spot On Chain, over 2.2 billion PUMP tokens were withdrawn from exchanges this week, a clear indication of long-term positioning.

PUMP Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

The Pump.fun token revenue model is also gaining traction, with daily income surpassing $1 million, up from $545,000 just a week prior. Analysts view this as a structural indicator of ecosystem growth, with a reduced circulating supply, as the platform executes token buybacks.

Retail traders are beginning to follow the whales, echoing the same accumulation curve Shiba Inu displayed before its exponential run. Should the Pump.fun token close consistently above the $0.0066 level, the setup could trigger a short-term move toward its previous high near $0.01.

Remittix (RTX): The PayFi Breakout That Could Rival Shiba Inu’s Early Pattern

While Hyperliquid and Pump.fun tokens dominate trader chatter, insiders are turning their attention to Remittix (RTX). The fundamentals of this PayFi token suggest the most explosive upside potential of the three.

Remittix enables instant crypto-to-fiat transfers in over 30 countries, supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies, and powers private, bank-like settlements through its Remittix Pay API. Businesses are already integrating the system to process crypto payments as local fiat without volatility risk.

Key Highlights:

Transfers are settled within 24 hours, fully protected by privacy.

Supports over 30 fiat and 40 crypto assets.

The Wallet beta is live, the CertiK audit has been cleared, and exchange listings have been confirmed.

$27.7M raised, 681 million tokens sold, early holders already up sharply.

This presale momentum mirrors Shiba Inu’s pre-rally accumulation phase, with analysts projecting a potential 1000x post-listing ROI if adoption continues at the current pace.

As Shiba Inu once turned quiet accumulation into generational wealth, Remittix could be positioning itself as the next PayFi breakout.

