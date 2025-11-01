BursaDEX+
The story of Shiba Inu (SHIB) defying all odds and becoming a household crypto name is still buzzing, and now the question is: which coins will ride the same blast off next? In a market where the "best crypto to buy now" tag shifts monthly, some investors are already whispering about Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Zcash […] The post Experts Reveal 3 Altcoins Poised to Mirror Shiba Inu's Legendary 2021 Rally appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Experts Reveal 3 Altcoins Poised to Mirror Shiba Inu’s Legendary 2021 Rally

2025/11/01 22:30
The story of Shiba Inu (SHIB) defying all odds and becoming a household crypto name is still buzzing, and now the question is: which coins will ride the same blast off next? In a market where the “best crypto to buy now” tag shifts monthly, some investors are already whispering about Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Zcash (ZEC) as the breakout candidates that could launch past SHIB’s moon-shot memory.

With early buyers of SHIB already boasting huge gains, the pressure is on: get in early or risk watching the next wave from the sidelines. SHIB may be the original wildcard, but now the edge may belong to the “next big altcoin in 2025” that blends real infrastructure with fervent community backing. Find out more in this article.

Shiba Inu News Update Today: Meme Legend With a Brand Still Alive

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is showing signs of turbulence after its network suffered a flash loan hack that drained approximately US $2.4 million from the linked layer-2 bridge. This breach triggered a sharp sell-off among meme-coin traders and dented confidence, with market watchers noting SHIB’s chart now reflects a “two-year bear market with one small relief rally.” 

On the positive side, SHIB is hovering near its 200-day simple moving average, and volume has picked up, suggesting some buyers are stepping in to defend key levels. If this trend holds, it could set up a reversal, but for now, the mood is cautious, and the community is clearly aware that missing the next move could cost.

Hyperliquid’s Infrastructure Is Meeting Viral Momentum in a Big Way

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is not your typical meme coin; it’s positioning as a high-growth crypto with infrastructure power: a decentralized exchange on its own layer-1 chain, offering low-gas-fee trades and aiming to compete with giants.

As of now, HYPE is trading near $44 with a market cap of around $14.5 billion, making it a serious contender. Arthur Hayes of Maelstrom predicts major upside for HYPE, pointing to up to 100× potential in the right cycle. 

If you’re looking for the “next 100x crypto,” HYPE checks many boxes: institutional interest, real trading volume, infrastructure build-out. But the caveat: unlock schedules and token vesting create timing risks, meaning early entry is essential. 

ZCASH (ZEC) – The Privacy Maven With Under-Exposed Upside

While SHIB and HYPE race for utility and speed, Zcash (ZEC) sits quietly deeper, an “undervalued crypto project” in the privacy niche that many believe is overdue for a breakout. ZEC trades around $340 with a circulating supply of 16.3 million coins. Recent data shows Zcash surging ahead of peers as privacy themes regain traction, recording a rally of 300%+ in a strong stretch.

Early buyers of ZEC who entered the privacy story early are already seeing significant upside, and the thesis now is that as regulatory pressure mounts and privacy becomes a premium feature, Zcash could trade at a much higher level.

And Then There’s Remittix, The Wildcard Analysts Don’t Want You To Miss

Remittix (RTX) is a payment-rail focused DeFi project that blends real-world utility with crypto’s upside. With over $27.7 million raised, a mobile-first wallet set for release in Q3, and a referral system rewarding early participants, RTX is being flagged as one of the “best DeFi altcoins” to buy before the mainstream catches on.

Compared to SHIB, HYPE, and ZEC, Remittix offers a longer runway and less competition in its niche. If those coins are about brand, infrastructure, or privacy, RTX is about global payments, crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries, multi-chain support, low fees, and mobile UX. This is an early-stage crypto investment with potential for big upside if execution meets the narrative.

Why Remittix is gaining traction:

  • Global Reach: crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Mobile Wallet: Q3 wallet reveal + real-time FX conversion
  • Certified Security: audited and ranked top-pre-launch by CertiK
  • Exchange Listings: confirmed deals with centralized exchanges underway
  • Referral Program: earn while you hold and help build the ecosystem

Final Call: Don’t Let “What-If” Be Your Regret

Shiba Inu proved what’s possible when community and momentum align. Now it’s your move. Whether you choose SHIB and ride familiarity, HYPE for infrastructure momentum, ZEC for the privacy pivot, or RTX for the next doorway into payments, one thing is clear: the window to act is open now. 

Don’t look back, wishing you’d been early. Be early. Make the move. The next story belongs to those who do.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

The post Experts Reveal 3 Altcoins Poised to Mirror Shiba Inu's Legendary 2021 Rally appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

