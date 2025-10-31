BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post ‘Far right talking points’ or much-needed antidote to Wikipedia? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For 24 years, Wikipedia has relied on fallible humans to write about everything there is to know about anything. Grokipedia, created by Elon Musk’s xAI, is finally set to challenge that.  Supporters of Grokipedia say it’s the best thing that’s come out on the internet since… well, Wikipedia. However, Musk’s critics argue his new encyclopedia is nowhere near as neutral as it claims and is pushing “right-wing” talking points.  But maybe they’re both right.  Elon Musk’s Grokipedia idea was born just a month ago It was only at the end of September when Elon Musk announced xAI was building Grokipedia, claiming it would be a “massive improvement over Wikipedia,” and address “falsehoods” and “half-truths” on the internet.  It’s v0.1, released on Monday as an “early beta,” and saw huge praise from his supporters on X, with many praising what they see as Grokipedia’s clinical approach to politically charged topics, such as Charlie Kirk, George Floyd, and even Bitcoin.  Grokipedia has only 885,279 articles at launch, and most searches yield empty results. It is also yet to benefit from extensive user edits to fix errors or hallucinations — though that functionality is built in.  (Dillon Loomis) Wikipedia vs Grokipedia on crypto Wikipedia’s dismissive treatment of Bitcoin is particularly illuminating when compared with Musk’s version, which many attribute to the influence of professional crypto skeptic David Gerard, who was a senior administrator and editor at Wikipedia from 2004 until this year. Ironically, the part of his Wikipedia entry that indicates he stepped down this year says “citation needed,” but if true, it may be related to recent publicity around his controversial approach to editing. Read more: Crypto critic David Gerard — Can FUD ever be useful? (Wikipedia) Like most entries on cryptocurrency on Wikipedia, the Bitcoin entry has been under various forms… The post ‘Far right talking points’ or much-needed antidote to Wikipedia? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For 24 years, Wikipedia has relied on fallible humans to write about everything there is to know about anything. Grokipedia, created by Elon Musk’s xAI, is finally set to challenge that.  Supporters of Grokipedia say it’s the best thing that’s come out on the internet since… well, Wikipedia. However, Musk’s critics argue his new encyclopedia is nowhere near as neutral as it claims and is pushing “right-wing” talking points.  But maybe they’re both right.  Elon Musk’s Grokipedia idea was born just a month ago It was only at the end of September when Elon Musk announced xAI was building Grokipedia, claiming it would be a “massive improvement over Wikipedia,” and address “falsehoods” and “half-truths” on the internet.  It’s v0.1, released on Monday as an “early beta,” and saw huge praise from his supporters on X, with many praising what they see as Grokipedia’s clinical approach to politically charged topics, such as Charlie Kirk, George Floyd, and even Bitcoin.  Grokipedia has only 885,279 articles at launch, and most searches yield empty results. It is also yet to benefit from extensive user edits to fix errors or hallucinations — though that functionality is built in.  (Dillon Loomis) Wikipedia vs Grokipedia on crypto Wikipedia’s dismissive treatment of Bitcoin is particularly illuminating when compared with Musk’s version, which many attribute to the influence of professional crypto skeptic David Gerard, who was a senior administrator and editor at Wikipedia from 2004 until this year. Ironically, the part of his Wikipedia entry that indicates he stepped down this year says “citation needed,” but if true, it may be related to recent publicity around his controversial approach to editing. Read more: Crypto critic David Gerard — Can FUD ever be useful? (Wikipedia) Like most entries on cryptocurrency on Wikipedia, the Bitcoin entry has been under various forms…

‘Far right talking points’ or much-needed antidote to Wikipedia?

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 21:01
Farcana
FAR$0.00055-1.25%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000006603+0.76%
Xai
XAI$0.02298-1.66%
WELL3
WELL$0.000042--%
NEAR
NEAR$2.826-4.26%

For 24 years, Wikipedia has relied on fallible humans to write about everything there is to know about anything. Grokipedia, created by Elon Musk’s xAI, is finally set to challenge that. 

Supporters of Grokipedia say it’s the best thing that’s come out on the internet since… well, Wikipedia. However, Musk’s critics argue his new encyclopedia is nowhere near as neutral as it claims and is pushing “right-wing” talking points. 

But maybe they’re both right. 

Elon Musk’s Grokipedia idea was born just a month ago

It was only at the end of September when Elon Musk announced xAI was building Grokipedia, claiming it would be a “massive improvement over Wikipedia,” and address “falsehoods” and “half-truths” on the internet. 

It’s v0.1, released on Monday as an “early beta,” and saw huge praise from his supporters on X, with many praising what they see as Grokipedia’s clinical approach to politically charged topics, such as Charlie Kirk, George Floyd, and even Bitcoin. 

Grokipedia has only 885,279 articles at launch, and most searches yield empty results. It is also yet to benefit from extensive user edits to fix errors or hallucinations — though that functionality is built in. 

(Dillon Loomis)

Wikipedia vs Grokipedia on crypto

Wikipedia’s dismissive treatment of Bitcoin is particularly illuminating when compared with Musk’s version, which many attribute to the influence of professional crypto skeptic David Gerard, who was a senior administrator and editor at Wikipedia from 2004 until this year.

Ironically, the part of his Wikipedia entry that indicates he stepped down this year says “citation needed,” but if true, it may be related to recent publicity around his controversial approach to editing.

Read more: Crypto critic David Gerard — Can FUD ever be useful?

(Wikipedia)

Like most entries on cryptocurrency on Wikipedia, the Bitcoin entry has been under various forms of editing “protection” for more than a decade and has been designated a “contentious topic” under “active community sanctions”.

This effectively limits editing of the article and only allows a small subset of powerful editors and administrators to change the content. This helps explain why the crypto content takes a fairly negative approach to the topic and overlooks many key details and developments.

Cryptocurrency publications are not considered “reliable sources” by Wikipedia, either, meaning the content is often sourced from mainstream journalists who have a limited understanding of the topic.

Read also

Features

Crypto kids fight Facebook for the soul of the Metaverse

Features

Sweden: The Death of Money?

In Wikipedia’s entry on Bitcoin, the introduction highlights Bitcoin’s “use by criminals,” which is again emphasized in the payments section, which claims Bitcoin is rarely used in regular transactions but is popular for criminal activities.

It quotes crypto-hating economists Joseph E. Stiglitz and Kenneth Rogoff to support this argument, and again quotes them describing cryptocurrencies as an “economic bubble” with zero intrinsic value. The only scholar who disagrees that Bitcoin is a Ponzi scheme….instead calls it a “collective delusion.” 

(SusieBdds)

Grokipedia does a far better job with a much more detailed 11,000-word write-up compared to Wikipedia’s 4,500-word entry, and arguably presents a more balanced view.

While Grokipedia acknowledges Bitcoin’s “early associations with illicit uses,” it also suggests this aspect has been overblown, and that Bitcoin’s transparency makes it traceable and unsuited for criminal use anyway.

“Bitcoin’s role in illicit finance remains disproportionately scrutinized relative to fiat currencies, where cash enables untraceable transactions comprising an estimated 2-5% of global GDP in laundering annually, per United Nations figures, versus crypto’s sub-1% onchain illicit share,” the entry states.

Guillaume Verdon, the founder of “effective accelerationism,” says Grokipedia’s article on the subject is the best one he’s read on the topic. (Guillaume Verdon)

Grok doesn’t even mention the word “Ponzi,” whereas Wikipedia trots it out three times.

Ethereum also gets more love from Grokipedia, which devotes a whopping 14,000 words to the blockchain, diving deeper into its economics, supply mechanics and technical architecture, along with an exhaustive list of major Ethereum upgrades and EIPs. Wikipedia’s Ethereum entry, on the other hand, is a mere 4,300 words.

The Wikipedia entry also grudgingly notes the move to proof-of-stake cut electricity use by 99% and then spends three times as long arguing it doesn’t matter as someone might use those three-year-old miners for something else:

“Incredibly, Grokipedia is already better than Wikipedia for Ethereum,” says Evan Van Ness, a former member of the Ethereum Foundation and founder of “Ethereum News Weekly.” 

“It’s not as pretty, and it’s definitely not polished (not even rendering the EF’s logo on the second line), but it’s far more substantive and factual.”

(Evan Van Ness)

Is Grokipedia just biased to the right, then?

Wikipedia fans have come out in defense of the online encyclopedia and attacked Grokipedia for being biased in the other direction.

In an article on Monday, WIRED claimed Grokipedia is pushing “far-right talking points” while The Guardian said it aligned with “rightwing views.”

They took issue with Grokipedia entries that included claims that pornography worsened the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, that social media led to a rise in transgender people, and that the Jan. 6 United States Capitol riots came as a result of “voting irregularities” that led to Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. (The entry at time of publication did not state that the voting irregularities occurred, just that Trump claimed they did.)

The outlets also note that Grokipedia slams the likes of CNN and The New York Times for “systemic left-leaning bias” and had even “labeled Wired as devolving into ‘far-left wing propaganda.’ 

An early version of the Grokipedia entry on Wikipedia calls it a “manipulated conservative-leaning” online encyclopedia. (Ian Miles Cheong)

The solution: Read both

At this early stage, Grokipedia appears to do a better job of striking an even-handed tone across controversial topics that encompass different perspectives than Wikipedia, which often pushes a single narrative that its editors have deemed correct.

For example, Wikipedia has a highly opinionated article claiming there is “no evidence” at all for the COVID-19 lab leak hypothesis, which it derides as a conspiracy theory “weaponized” by politicians to foster “anti-Chinese sentiment.” That’s despite the CIA and The New York Times considering the hypothesis credible and the World Health Organization stating in June: “As things stand, all hypotheses must remain on the table, including zoonotic spillover and lab leak.”

As with all media, readers are likely to be best informed by reading publications with different perspectives, with the truth often lying somewhere in between.

“In my first ten tests, Grokipedia beat out Wikipedia significantly in terms of neutrality,” says Larry Sanger, who co-founded Wikipedia but left the project the following year and has since openly criticized it for its bias.

“What I want to warn you, however, is not to be reflexive fanboys and fangirls of Grokipedia.”

“It’s a very solid launch. But we don’t know how this is going to play out,” he adds.

Hopefully, Elon Musk can iron out all the details by the time the full version is released, and well before he puts a copy of it on Mars. 

(Elon Musk)

Felix Ng

Felix Ng first began writing about the blockchain industry through the lens of a gambling industry journalist and editor in 2015. He has since moved into covering the blockchain space full-time. He is most interested in innovative blockchain technology aimed at solving real-world challenges.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/magazine/elon-musk-grokipedia-far-right-or-necessary-wikipedia-competitor/?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.965+13.62%
Suilend
SEND$0.2726+17.14%
Wink
LIKE$0.005019+4.17%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.2483-2.05%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12519+3.98%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002996+1.45%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17281-2.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.10266+2.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,054.49+1.32%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,139.54
$105,139.54$105,139.54

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,525.75
$3,525.75$3,525.75

+0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5324
$2.5324$2.5324

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.27
$166.27$166.27

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17811
$0.17811$0.17811

-0.62%