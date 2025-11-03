Federal Reserve Dissent Sparks Debate on U.S. Monetary Policy

BursaDEX+
Key Points:
  • Stephen Miran of the Federal Reserve Board opposes the 25 basis point rate cut, advocating for a 50-point reduction.
  • Concerns about tight monetary policy obscuring economic risks.
  • Implications for liquidity in financial markets, including cryptocurrency.

Federal Reserve Governor Smilan highlighted on November 3rd that focusing too much on stock and corporate credit markets misinterprets monetary policy, which remains restrictive, risking an economic downturn.

This stance could influence asset classes like cryptocurrency, where lower rates typically enhance liquidity, prompting potential rallies in major tokens such as BTC and ETH.

Fed Policy Dispute Influences Interest Rate Strategy

In response to Miran’s dissent, financial markets are grappling with implications for interest rate-sensitive sectors, like housing, that could be overburdened by current policy constraints. As Stephen I. Miran, Federal Reserve Board Governor, emphasized, “The overemphasis on the strength of the stock market and corporate credit could be misleading us regarding the actual state of the economy.”

The response from investors and analysts has been notable. Market analysts suggest that a larger rate cut might fuel increased liquidity into riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, known historically for their sensitivity to rate changes. Investor sentiment remains cautious, seeking further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s decision-making approach.

Coincu analysts highlight that the ongoing debate within the Federal Reserve could significantly affect liquidity conditions and investor confidence in financial and cryptocurrency markets. Historical trends indicate major rate cuts often prompt shifts towards risk assets. This suggests possible substantial movements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi ecosystems under similar economic conditions.

Monetary Policy Shifts May Affect Crypto Market Dynamics

Did you know? In previous Federal Reserve rate cut cycles, especially in 2019-2020, typically resulted in Bitcoin experiencing notable price rallies by nearly 20%. This highlights the cryptocurrency’s sensitivity to U.S. monetary policy changes.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $107,780.67, with a market cap of $2.15 trillion, dominating 59.82% of the market, according to CoinMarketCap. While trading volume reached $47.56 billion, the cryptocurrency has faced a price decrease of 2.35% in the last 24 hours, with a 30-day decline of 11.95%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:32 UTC on November 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/fed-dissent-rate-cut-debate/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

