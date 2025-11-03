BursaDEX+
Federal Reserve Faces High Probabilities of December Rate Cut

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 08:39
Key Points:
  • Fed rate cut in December likely, impacting market dynamics.
  • 69.8% probability for a December rate cut.
  • Impact on BTC and altcoins due to liquidity shifts.

According to CME’s “FedWatch,” as of November 3, 2025, there’s a 69.8% probability of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in December.

These projected rate changes could influence risk asset behavior, including cryptocurrencies, by potentially increasing liquidity and investor interest in alternatives to traditional fixed-income investments.

Fed’s Potential Rate Cut: 69.8% Probability and Market Implications

According to CME’s “FedWatch” tool, the chance of the Fed reducing interest rates by 25 basis points in December stands at 69.8%. This development suggests potential easing in monetary policy, prompting keen market interest. Changes in interest rates can fundamentally shift market dynamics, impacting both traditional and cryptocurrency sectors. As a result, anticipated liquidity inflows into risk assets may rise, influencing demand and pricing.

Market reactions have varied, with institutional interest in cryptocurrencies potentially expanding due to greater liquidity. “A significant shift in Bitcoin trading dynamics suggests growing dominance of larger participants,” observed analyst Axel Adler Jr. Notably, similar past rate adjustments have sparked positive shifts in BTC and other digital assets.

Historical Patterns and Expert Insights on Rate Cuts

Did you know? Historically, Federal Reserve rate cuts have often led to rallies in digital assets, including BTC and ETH, as investors seek higher returns amid increased liquidity.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $110,338.89, with a market cap of $2.20 trillion and a notable 24-hour trading volume of approximately $34.44 billion. Current trends indicate a 0.29% rise in the past 24 hours, albeit with a 3.99% decline over the last week. The cryptocurrency holds a market dominance of 59.16%, influencing broader market movements.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:32 UTC on November 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu research highlight that projected Federal Reserve rate cuts may bolster cryptocurrency adoption through financial incentives for institutional investments. This shift in monetary policy aligns with historical patterns where altered liquidity conditions have significantly impacted market dynamics.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/federal-reserve-december-rate-cut-impact/

