Fidelity Advances Solana ETF as Institutional Demand for Altcoins Grows

Fidelity submitted an updated registration for its Solana ETF, removing procedural delays and signaling urgency to bring the product to market. The filing includes a staking strategy and custom index plan, showing clear intent to align with regulatory expectations. As institutional demand grows, Solana ETF products gain traction, expanding exposure to digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Fidelity filed its fourth amendment to the Solana ETF S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The amendment removed the delaying clause, which usually prevents automatic effectiveness and slows down regulatory timelines. This procedural change positions the Solana ETF for faster review and potential SEC clearance.
The firm plans to stake nearly all Solana holdings through a network of validators, which will earn staking rewards. Fidelity stated only a small portion of SOL will remain liquid to manage daily fund activities. The filing also introduced a proprietary pricing index that Fidelity Product Services will maintain.
Fidelity’s strategy offers yield benefits while enhancing network participation, aligning the ETF structure with Solana’s proof-of-stake design. By integrating staking directly into the Solana ETF framework, Fidelity differentiates the fund from other passive holdings. The update strengthens its case for approval amid rising interest in staking-enabled crypto funds.
Bitwise launched its Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) on the New York Stock Exchange, attracting strong demand and high inflows. The ETF saw over $69 million in inflows and exceeded $56 million in trading volume within hours. This performance marked BSOL as the top-performing ETF debut of 2025.
Grayscale also transitioned its Solana Trust into a Solana ETF, listing GSOL under SEC-approved staking rules. The fund holds more than 525,000 SOL, with over 74% of the allocation dedicated to staking returns. This conversion underlines the growing competition among issuers to secure early positions in the altcoin ETF space.
The SEC’s August ruling allowed protocol staking without triggering securities classification, enabling more ETFs to stake their holdings. This regulatory change has fueled new product launches and increased confidence in staking-backed crypto ETFs. Firms are now expanding altcoin offerings to meet rising demand for structured digital asset exposure.
Bitwise expressed confidence in the potential approval of an XRP ETF, citing strong engagement from the token’s global user base. The company projected that a spot XRP ETF could reach $1 billion in assets shortly after launch. The growing number of discussions about altcoin ETFs highlights broader shifts in institutional asset allocation strategies.
Although the SEC has not issued specific guidance on XRP, legal clarity and policy developments continue to shape the outlook. Progress in court rulings and recent ETF approvals support optimism for additional altcoin-based products. Market participants anticipate a broader range of compliant crypto ETFs by 2026.
The Solana ETF developments represent a turning point in regulated altcoin exposure, signaling stronger momentum across digital asset markets. With prominent asset managers actively engaging with regulators, new product pipelines are forming quickly. This evolution marks a significant step in mainstream financial integration of blockchain-based assets.
