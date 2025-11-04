Filecoin Price Prediction 2025: Expert Targets $3.52 After 12% Drop

Filecoin (FIL) drops 12.65% to trading at $1.51 amid declining market activity.

Analysts see potential rebound with price targets up to $3.52 in coming months.

Forecasts for 2025 show mixed signals between modest recovery and long-term growth potential.

Filecoin (FIL) is currently trading at $1.51, marking a 12.65% decline in the past 24 hours. The token’s trading volume stands at $220.97 million, down 35.67%, signaling reduced investor participation. Over the past seven days, FIL has fallen 7.07%, reflecting broader weakness across the digital asset market.

The recent downturn comes amid broader crypto market consolidation, with investors shifting to defensive assets. Despite the short-term decline, market observers suggest that FIL’s price structure could soon pivot, given the token’s position on technical charts.

Filecoin Rebounds from Descending Channel Support

According to crypto analyst Profit Demon, Filecoin is rebounding from the lower border of a descending channel pattern on the daily timeframe. This setup, often seen as a precursor to upward momentum, indicates potential continuation toward higher levels.

The analyst projects upside targets at $2.11, $2.76, and $3.52, contingent upon sustained buying volume and improved sentiment in the broader market.

Profit Demon’s outlook aligns with other short-term traders who view the $1.40–$1.50 range as a potential accumulation zone. However, they caution that a failure to hold above this level could trigger further selling pressure before any recovery takes shape.

Filcoin Price Prediction for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice, FIL could surpass the $3.32 mark by the end of 2025, potentially revisiting levels not seen since early 2021.

The forecast implies that the token could retest and possibly exceed its previous all-time high of $237.24, though such a move would depend heavily on overall crypto market recovery and increased utility of Filecoin’s decentralized storage network.

Conversely, Changelly’s analysis presents a more conservative view. It forecasts a minimum FIL price of $1.70 and a maximum of $1.72 in 2025, with an average trading price of $1.70. The report cites a potential ROI of around 3.6%, emphasizing steady but limited gains rather than a dramatic breakout.

