BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Filecoin (FIL)  is currently trading at $1.51, marking a 12.65% decline in the past 24 hours. The token’s trading volume stands at $220.97 million, down 35.67%, signaling reduced investor participation. Over the past seven days, FIL has fallen 7.07%, reflecting broader weakness across the digital asset market. The recent downturn comes amid broader crypto market […]Filecoin (FIL)  is currently trading at $1.51, marking a 12.65% decline in the past 24 hours. The token’s trading volume stands at $220.97 million, down 35.67%, signaling reduced investor participation. Over the past seven days, FIL has fallen 7.07%, reflecting broader weakness across the digital asset market. The recent downturn comes amid broader crypto market […]

Filecoin Price Prediction 2025: Expert Targets $3.52 After 12% Drop

Oleh: Tronweekly
2025/11/04 16:30
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.0005137+14.58%
Filecoin
FIL$2.503-11.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00724-1.16%
Filecoin
  • Filecoin (FIL) drops 12.65% to trading at $1.51 amid declining market activity.
  • Analysts see potential rebound with price targets up to $3.52 in coming months.
  • Forecasts for 2025 show mixed signals between modest recovery and long-term growth potential.

Filecoin (FIL)  is currently trading at $1.51, marking a 12.65% decline in the past 24 hours. The token’s trading volume stands at $220.97 million, down 35.67%, signaling reduced investor participation. Over the past seven days, FIL has fallen 7.07%, reflecting broader weakness across the digital asset market.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The recent downturn comes amid broader crypto market consolidation, with investors shifting to defensive assets. Despite the short-term decline, market observers suggest that FIL’s price structure could soon pivot, given the token’s position on technical charts.

Filecoin Rebounds from Descending Channel Support

According to crypto analyst Profit Demon, Filecoin is rebounding from the lower border of a descending channel pattern on the daily timeframe. This setup, often seen as a precursor to upward momentum, indicates potential continuation toward higher levels. 

The analyst projects upside targets at $2.11, $2.76, and $3.52, contingent upon sustained buying volume and improved sentiment in the broader market.

Profit Demon’s outlook aligns with other short-term traders who view the $1.40–$1.50 range as a potential accumulation zone. However, they caution that a failure to hold above this level could trigger further selling pressure before any recovery takes shape.

Source: X

Also Read | Filecoin (FIL) Price Analysis: Bulls Eye $6.20 Breakout as Momentum Builds

Filcoin Price Prediction for 2025 

According to DigitalCoinPrice, FIL could surpass the $3.32 mark by the end of 2025, potentially revisiting levels not seen since early 2021. 

The forecast implies that the token could retest and possibly exceed its previous all-time high of $237.24, though such a move would depend heavily on overall crypto market recovery and increased utility of Filecoin’s decentralized storage network.

Conversely, Changelly’s analysis presents a more conservative view. It forecasts a minimum FIL price of $1.70 and a maximum of $1.72 in 2025, with an average trading price of $1.70. The report cites a potential ROI of around 3.6%, emphasizing steady but limited gains rather than a dramatic breakout.

Also Read | Filecoin Set for Powerful Reversal: Can FIL Surge Past $3.41 Soon?

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5135+9.29%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017469+4.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0014011-0.69%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+1.63%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,899.44
$104,899.44$104,899.44

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,535.79
$3,535.79$3,535.79

+0.57%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4989
$2.4989$2.4989

+7.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.52
$165.52$165.52

+1.83%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17851
$0.17851$0.17851

+0.24%