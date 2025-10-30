Africa-centric payments platform Flutterwave has named Polygon Labs — the team behind the Polygon PoS network — as its primary blockchain partner for a new cross-border payments product. The deal marks a major push in the adoption of blockchain rails for real-world payments in emerging markets.
According to the agreement, Flutterwave will roll out a phased integration of Polygon’s high-throughput blockchain infrastructure. A pilot phase targeting its “Flutterwave for Business” customers is slated for 2025, followed by a full launch to all business users and its Send App consumer product in 2026.
The partnership will enable Flutterwave’s network — which has processed over US$40 billion in transaction volume to date — to route cross-border flows using Polygon’s infrastructure. It will significantly reduce settlement times and transaction costs for remittances and corporate international payments.
For Polygon, this is a strategic institutional win. CEO Marc Boiron called the partnership a “massive vote of confidence in stablecoins as the future of cross-border payments”. The implication: businesses leveraging stablecoin rails on Polygon may settle in seconds rather than days, and at a fraction of the cost.
Flutterwave founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola said the deal is designed to make international payments through Flutterwave “even more simple and affordable than many local ones”. He noted that businesses in emerging economies today still face slow settlement and high fees for cross-border flows.
This move targets pain points in a global cross-border payments market estimated at about US$2 trillion, where remittance costs can exceed 8 % in emerging economies.
By leveraging Polygon’s sub-US$0.01 transaction fees and near-instant settlement, Flutterwave aims to redefine economics for both enterprises and individuals.
The architecture also signals a blueprint for stablecoin adoption beyond speculative use-cases. With Flutterwave operating in over 30 African countries and supporting more than 150 currencies, the rollout could establish blockchain-based rails as viable alternatives to traditional correspondent banking in underserved markets.
The timing of the tie-up aligns with Polygon’s recent traction in institutional payments and real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation.
Polygon has processed a significant portion of smaller-value USDC transfers in the U.S. and supported large tokenisation projects, lending credibility to its use in high-volume enterprise flows.
