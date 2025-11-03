BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Forever Young Makes Statement With Breeders’ Cup Classic Win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forever Young (5), ridden by jockey Ryusei Sakai, wins the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic on Breeders’ Cup Championship Saturday at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California on November 1, 2025. Rich Steele/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup Rich Steele/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup The Breeders’ Cup has been billed as the “World Thoroughbred Championships” and the 2025 edition at Del Mar featured 177 entered horses from five different continents. Forever Young was one of the most notable “tourists” among these runners and this Japanese-based juggernaut claimed his ‘ship with a huge run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. The $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic has long been considered one of the tests that provides the answer of “world’s best race horse”. Run at the distance of a mile and a quarter on dirt, the richest race in North America is not for the meek. For Forever Young, the 2025 edition provided the proving ground his team desired. Facing the two horses (Sierra Leone, Fierceness) that had finished ahead of him in the 2024 Classic, also at Del Mar, and six other accomplished runners, this Yoshito Yahagi trained son of Real Steel had a chance to avenge one of the few blemishes on a spectacular record. As a bigger, stronger, and more mature Forever Young strode into the starting gates on the muscle, he was the second choice among bettors. The gates opened and the ferocious four-year-old broke fantastically. Exhibiting the strategy used in his scintillating Saudi Cup score, the pride of Japan settled just off the solid early pace (23.04 opening quarter, 45.97 half mile) set by Contrary Thinking. With a quarter of a mile left to go, Forever Young focused on the task at hand and found himself at the front. Driving down the Del Mar stretch with determination, Yahagi’s prized pupil had… The post Forever Young Makes Statement With Breeders’ Cup Classic Win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forever Young (5), ridden by jockey Ryusei Sakai, wins the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic on Breeders’ Cup Championship Saturday at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California on November 1, 2025. Rich Steele/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup Rich Steele/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup The Breeders’ Cup has been billed as the “World Thoroughbred Championships” and the 2025 edition at Del Mar featured 177 entered horses from five different continents. Forever Young was one of the most notable “tourists” among these runners and this Japanese-based juggernaut claimed his ‘ship with a huge run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. The $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic has long been considered one of the tests that provides the answer of “world’s best race horse”. Run at the distance of a mile and a quarter on dirt, the richest race in North America is not for the meek. For Forever Young, the 2025 edition provided the proving ground his team desired. Facing the two horses (Sierra Leone, Fierceness) that had finished ahead of him in the 2024 Classic, also at Del Mar, and six other accomplished runners, this Yoshito Yahagi trained son of Real Steel had a chance to avenge one of the few blemishes on a spectacular record. As a bigger, stronger, and more mature Forever Young strode into the starting gates on the muscle, he was the second choice among bettors. The gates opened and the ferocious four-year-old broke fantastically. Exhibiting the strategy used in his scintillating Saudi Cup score, the pride of Japan settled just off the solid early pace (23.04 opening quarter, 45.97 half mile) set by Contrary Thinking. With a quarter of a mile left to go, Forever Young focused on the task at hand and found himself at the front. Driving down the Del Mar stretch with determination, Yahagi’s prized pupil had…

Forever Young Makes Statement With Breeders’ Cup Classic Win

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 07:52

Forever Young (5), ridden by jockey Ryusei Sakai, wins the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic on Breeders’ Cup Championship Saturday at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California on November 1, 2025. Rich Steele/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup

Rich Steele/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup

The Breeders’ Cup has been billed as the “World Thoroughbred Championships” and the 2025 edition at Del Mar featured 177 entered horses from five different continents. Forever Young was one of the most notable “tourists” among these runners and this Japanese-based juggernaut claimed his ‘ship with a huge run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic has long been considered one of the tests that provides the answer of “world’s best race horse”. Run at the distance of a mile and a quarter on dirt, the richest race in North America is not for the meek. For Forever Young, the 2025 edition provided the proving ground his team desired. Facing the two horses (Sierra Leone, Fierceness) that had finished ahead of him in the 2024 Classic, also at Del Mar, and six other accomplished runners, this Yoshito Yahagi trained son of Real Steel had a chance to avenge one of the few blemishes on a spectacular record.

As a bigger, stronger, and more mature Forever Young strode into the starting gates on the muscle, he was the second choice among bettors. The gates opened and the ferocious four-year-old broke fantastically. Exhibiting the strategy used in his scintillating Saudi Cup score, the pride of Japan settled just off the solid early pace (23.04 opening quarter, 45.97 half mile) set by Contrary Thinking. With a quarter of a mile left to go, Forever Young focused on the task at hand and found himself at the front. Driving down the Del Mar stretch with determination, Yahagi’s prized pupil had all the right answers. Exhibiting the will of a champion, Forever Young held off a hard-charging Sierra Leone and won by a half-length.

Japan has enjoyed a lot of recent success on the world stage and in other Breeders’ Cup Races. Their first win in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, however, takes their game to an all-new level. Forever Young can lay legitimate claim to “best in the world” status among classic distance horses. Yahagi had been quoted back in July as himself being the reason Forever Young had been defeated in three races (2024 Kentucky Derby, 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic, 2025 Dubai World Cup). Now he can take credit for developing the best race horse in the world.

Forever Young earned his blanket of flowers and the title of world’s best race horse with his Breeders’ Cup Classic win

Danny Brewer

The Breeder’s Cup Classic win provided Forever Young with his third win in four starts this year with one third. His career mark now features ten wins in thirteen starts with three third place finishes. His career on-track earnings stand at $19,358,590 and he was purchased as a yearling for $720,603. He is reported to continue training and is being pointed towards a 2026 campaign.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dannybrewer/2025/11/02/forever-young-makes-statement-with-breeders-cup-classic-win/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01276-0.46%
Solana
SOL$166.46+2.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.53+1.09%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5278+9.46%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.00%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001401-0.61%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,485.75
$105,485.75$105,485.75

+1.66%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,538.49
$3,538.49$3,538.49

+0.64%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5319
$2.5319$2.5319

+9.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.65
$166.65$166.65

+2.53%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17959
$0.17959$0.17959

+0.84%