Forever Young Makes Statement With Breeders’ Cup Classic Win

Forever Young (5), ridden by jockey Ryusei Sakai, wins the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic on Breeders’ Cup Championship Saturday at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California on November 1, 2025. Rich Steele/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup Rich Steele/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup

The Breeders’ Cup has been billed as the “World Thoroughbred Championships” and the 2025 edition at Del Mar featured 177 entered horses from five different continents. Forever Young was one of the most notable “tourists” among these runners and this Japanese-based juggernaut claimed his ‘ship with a huge run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic has long been considered one of the tests that provides the answer of “world’s best race horse”. Run at the distance of a mile and a quarter on dirt, the richest race in North America is not for the meek. For Forever Young, the 2025 edition provided the proving ground his team desired. Facing the two horses (Sierra Leone, Fierceness) that had finished ahead of him in the 2024 Classic, also at Del Mar, and six other accomplished runners, this Yoshito Yahagi trained son of Real Steel had a chance to avenge one of the few blemishes on a spectacular record.

As a bigger, stronger, and more mature Forever Young strode into the starting gates on the muscle, he was the second choice among bettors. The gates opened and the ferocious four-year-old broke fantastically. Exhibiting the strategy used in his scintillating Saudi Cup score, the pride of Japan settled just off the solid early pace (23.04 opening quarter, 45.97 half mile) set by Contrary Thinking. With a quarter of a mile left to go, Forever Young focused on the task at hand and found himself at the front. Driving down the Del Mar stretch with determination, Yahagi’s prized pupil had all the right answers. Exhibiting the will of a champion, Forever Young held off a hard-charging Sierra Leone and won by a half-length.

Japan has enjoyed a lot of recent success on the world stage and in other Breeders’ Cup Races. Their first win in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, however, takes their game to an all-new level. Forever Young can lay legitimate claim to “best in the world” status among classic distance horses. Yahagi had been quoted back in July as himself being the reason Forever Young had been defeated in three races (2024 Kentucky Derby, 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic, 2025 Dubai World Cup). Now he can take credit for developing the best race horse in the world.

Forever Young earned his blanket of flowers and the title of world’s best race horse with his Breeders’ Cup Classic win Danny Brewer

The Breeder’s Cup Classic win provided Forever Young with his third win in four starts this year with one third. His career mark now features ten wins in thirteen starts with three third place finishes. His career on-track earnings stand at $19,358,590 and he was purchased as a yearling for $720,603. He is reported to continue training and is being pointed towards a 2026 campaign.