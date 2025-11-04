BursaDEX+
Forget Crypto — Bitcoin Miners Just Became America’s AI Powerhouses

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 10:30
Bitcoin mining companies are experiencing unprecedented stock rallies as they pivot to AI infrastructure, with IREN securing a $9.7 billion data center agreement with Microsoft.

The shift comes as the US government blocked Nvidia’s advanced chip exports to China, creating a bifurcated market where domestic crypto miners leverage existing power infrastructure to meet surging AI demand.

Bitcoin Miners Navigate Infrastructure Transformation

Bitcoin miners have undergone a fundamental business model shift following the April 2024 halving event. As a result, mining profitability declined significantly. IREN, formerly Iris Energy, saw its stock plummet to $5.13 before announcing its strategic pivot. The company rebranded in November 2024, and its shares have since surged 580% year-to-date. Competitors Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining posted gains of approximately 100%, 160%, and 360% respectively.

The sector’s aggregate access to over 14 gigawatts of power capacity has emerged as a critical asset. Bitcoin miners possess established data center facilities with cooling systems and grid connections, typically requiring years to develop. IREN’s agreement with Microsoft for its Prince Rupert facility in Texas includes priority access to Nvidia GB300 GPUs, addressing the tech giant’s immediate capacity constraints.

“The bitcoin mining industry is demonstrating remarkable adaptability in transitioning from cryptocurrency validation to high-performance computing infrastructure,” noted a blockchain industry analyst who requested anonymity.

The transformation reflects broader market dynamics. AI workloads create unprecedented demand for computing resources and electrical power. Bitcoin miners are uniquely positioned to meet this demand.

AI Companies Target Crypto Mining Assets

Microsoft’s $9.7 billion commitment to IREN validates crypto mining assets’ strategic value for AI deployment. The agreement follows IREN’s $5.8 billion GPU procurement contract with Dell Technologies. This establishes the company as a significant player in AI infrastructure provisioning. Amazon has similarly engaged with other bitcoin miners. The trend signals widespread recognition of the sector’s utility.

The convergence stems from AI companies’ urgent need for computational capacity amid supply constraints. Moreover, traditional data center development timelines cannot match the accelerated pace of AI model deployment.

Bitcoin miners’ facilities offer immediate availability. They have existing power contracts and operational expertise in managing high-density computing environments. Investors now examine infrastructure metrics, including megawatt capacity, GPU allocation, and hyperscaler partnerships. Bitcoin miners have become de facto AI infrastructure providers.

Geopolitical Factors Strengthen Domestic Bitcoin Miners

The US government’s decision to block Nvidia’s Blackwell AI chip exports to China creates asymmetric advantages for domestic operators. The announcement came just before the Trump-Xi summit in Busan last week. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials cited national security concerns. They argued that advanced AI processors would significantly enhance China’s technological capabilities.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang repeatedly sought approval for the sales. He emphasized that China represents approximately half of the world’s AI researchers and is a crucial market for the company. The export restrictions, first implemented in 2022, have resulted in billions in foregone revenue for Nvidia and limited Chinese firms’ access to cutting-edge hardware.

The policy environment provides indirect benefits for US-based bitcoin miners. In contrast, Chinese mining companies face dual challenges. They contend with strict domestic cryptocurrency regulations and restricted access to advanced computing hardware, which limits their ability to replicate the American industry’s AI pivot.

The regulatory divergence positions US bitcoin miners as preferred partners for American technology companies. These companies seek secure, domestic supply chains for AI infrastructure.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/forget-crypto-bitcoin-miners-just-became-americas-ai-powerhouses/

