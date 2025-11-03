BursaDEX+
Former President Obama Criticizes Trump’s Family Over Growing Crypto Fortune

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 23:00
  • Obama has criticized President Trump’s crypto involvement.
  • The former President believes Trump is deliberately enriching his family.
  • Trump’s family members own more than half of World Liberty Financial.

Former US President Barack Obama has criticized Donald Trump over his involvement with cryptocurrency. Speaking during a rally on Saturday in support of Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, Obama accused President Trump of prioritizing his “billionaire pals and finance bros” through cryptocurrency dealings.

Obama Pressed Trump Over Family’s Crypto Involvement

Obama, who criticized the President on several topics, alleged that Trump is expanding his family’s crypto venture without addressing the general economy of the United States. He asked his listeners if the economy is working for them, assuring them that things have gotten better for the Trump family.

According to the former President, it has been all tricks and no treats under the Trump administration, with every day feeling like Halloween. Although he claimed that he saw it coming, Obama told the rally attendees that things are worse than he expected under the current government.

It is worth noting that Obama’s criticism of President Trump’s cryptocurrency involvement targeted the latter’s family’s crypto venture. According to reports, members of the Trump family, through an umbrella company, own more than half of the cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial, which has allegedly generated hundreds of millions of dollars for them.

An Attack Beyond Crypto Participation

Obama referenced the above claims, adding that the Trump family is benefiting from foreign nationals and rich individuals who are investing because they want to stay in the President’s good graces. Unrelenting in his attack, the former President continued by criticizing Trump for his $300 million ballroom, including the paving over the White House Rose Garden.

In the meantime, Obama believes President Trump is bent on distracting US voters through his social media posts. He cited some of those posts, including a couple of AI-generated videos that depict the President’s supremacy. According to Obama, the Trump team makes such posts so that voters will not notice when they are helping the wealthiest, most powerful people in the country consolidate more wealth and power, while the people’s bills are still going up. 

Source: https://coinedition.com/former-president-obama-criticizes-trumps-family-over-growing-crypto-fortune/

