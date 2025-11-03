BursaDEX+
Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Stock: Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat and Strong Cash Flow Outlook

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/03 23:19
TLDR

  • Freshpet beats Q3 earnings estimates with adjusted EPS of $1.86 vs $0.43 expected.
  • Revenue up 14% to $288.8 million, driven by 12.9% volume growth.
  • Achieved positive free cash flow a year earlier than forecast.
  • CEO Billy Cyr to sell shares under a trading plan before 2026 option expiry.
  • Stock closed at $49.21, up 8.72% pre-market after results released on October 31, 2025.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares closed at $49.21 on October 31, 2025, down 2.75%, but surged over 10% pre-market to above $54 after reporting third-quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations.

Freshpet, Inc., FRPT

The pet food company’s strong earnings reflected robust volume growth and disciplined cost management, reinforcing its leadership position in the premium refrigerated pet food segment.

Strong Q3 Results Exceed Expectations

Freshpet posted adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share, far surpassing Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $0.43. Revenue came in at $288.8 million, beating the projected $284.22 million and rising 14% year over year. The company attributed the gains to 12.9% volume growth and a 1.1% improvement in price mix.

CEO Billy Cyr praised the quarter’s performance, noting Freshpet’s resilience amid shifting consumer trends. “We remain one of the best performing pet food businesses—with strong financial and operational results,” Cyr stated.

The company also achieved positive free cash flow for the quarter—a milestone that positions it to be cash flow positive for the full fiscal year 2025, one year ahead of schedule. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $54.6 million, up from $43.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Updated Guidance and Margin Trends

Freshpet now projects 2025 net sales growth of about 13%, narrowing its previous range of 13%–16%. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was trimmed slightly to $190–$195 million from the earlier $190–$210 million outlook.

Capital expenditures were reduced to $140 million from $175 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Gross margin slipped to 39.5% from 40.4%, while adjusted gross margin held at 46%, consistent with prior-year levels.

CEO’s Stock Trading Plan and CFO Departure

Freshpet announced that CEO Billy Cyr and family members plan to adopt Rule 10b5-1 trading plans to exercise stock options expiring in September 2026. These options date back to 2016, and no shares can be sold under the plan until after Q4 2025 results are released in February 2026.

Cyr emphasized that he will retain at least 350,000 shares after the sales and reaffirmed his belief in Freshpet’s long-term potential. “I will continue to hold a sizeable position because I firmly believe Freshpet is a great investment,” he said.

In leadership changes, CFO Todd Cunfer resigned to join Campbell Soup Company, with Ivan Garcia stepping in as interim CFO. Despite the transition, Freshpet reaffirmed its 2025 guidance.

Analyst Reactions and Market Sentiment

Analyst sentiment was mixed following the earnings release. Jefferies downgraded Freshpet to Hold with a price target of $53, citing near-term growth challenges. In contrast, Benchmark maintained a Buy rating and set a target of $80, pointing to the company’s strong fundamentals and improving cash flow profile.

Freshpet’s record results and disciplined cost management signal that the company remains well-positioned in a competitive market, even amid leadership changes and evolving analyst views.

The post Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Stock: Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat and Strong Cash Flow Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.

