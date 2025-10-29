BursaDEX+
LivLive presale raises $2M at $0.02 with 40% SPOOKY40 bonus till Nov 3, targeting $0.25 launch. Analysts call $LIVE the best lifestyle-linked crypto of 2025.LivLive presale raises $2M at $0.02 with 40% SPOOKY40 bonus till Nov 3, targeting $0.25 launch. Analysts call $LIVE the best lifestyle-linked crypto of 2025.

From $0.02 to $0.25? LivLive ($LIVE) Charts 12x Growth Path While Blazpay (BLAZ) Price Holds Back and Noomez ($NNZ) News Cools Off

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/29 17:45
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0014-4.89%
trading chart1234567 1 6

Best crypto presale projects in Q4 2025 are catching global attention as digital innovation meets real-world use. LivLive ($LIVE) leads the conversation with its powerful ecosystem that transforms daily activities into tokenized rewards. In a year dominated by AR, AI, and blockchain, this project stands out for its life-integrated approach.

livlive

Crypto enthusiasts are now tracking LivLive ($LIVE), Blazpay (BLAZ), and Noomez ($NNZ) as some of the most talked-about names of 2025. While Blazpay and Noomez are gaining recognition through structured growth and strong sales, LivLive remains the headline pick, blending lifestyle and blockchain utility into the best crypto presale of this quarter.

LivLive ($LIVE): The Lifestyle Token Powering Real-World Rewards

LivLive ($LIVE) is built to connect digital rewards with real-world actions. It converts everyday activities such as walking, shopping, or attending events into $LIVE tokens through blockchain verification. This ecosystem blends augmented reality, gaming, and wearables, giving community members authentic value from their daily interactions.

The project’s strength lies in its fair tokenomics and innovative design. LivLive allocates 65% of its supply to the community, keeping only 5% for the team. Its wearable-powered experience ensures authenticity and boosts engagement. By merging lifestyle incentives with blockchain transparency, LivLive defines the best crypto presale for those seeking both purpose and profit.

Halloween Bonus Code SPOOKY40 – Get 40% Extra Tokens Before November 3rd

This October, LivLive ($LIVE) rewards early buyers with a special treat. Use the Halloween bonus code SPOOKY40 to receive 40% extra tokens, but only until November 3rd at 6pm UTC. This offer gives participants exclusive early access, additional mining power, and entry to the $2.5M Treasure Vault. It’s the ultimate limited-time advantage for action-takers.

LivLive 463746

LivLive ($LIVE) Presale Growth: Massive Returns and Early Access

Stage 1 of the LivLive presale launched at $0.02, already raising over $2M with 170+ holders. The next stage price doubles to $0.04, moving toward a $0.25 launch. For a $5,000 entry in Stage 1, community members could potentially see a $62,500 valuation at launch. This impressive return is what makes it the best crypto presale to join in 2025.

The LivLive presale rewards participants with powerful benefits. These include early access to exclusive bonuses, 50% guaranteed mining power, $2.5M Treasure Vault entries, and referral earnings. With 65% of the token supply designed for the public and miners, LivLive builds a sustainable and fair ecosystem that encourages loyalty and long-term value growth.

Join the LivLive presale today, apply the SPOOKY40 code before November 3rd, and unlock lifetime access to the $2.5M Treasure Vault giveaway.

Blazpay (BLAZ) Price and News: Nearly $1M Raised as Phase 2 Nears Completion

Blazpay (BLAZ) is gaining serious traction. Its Phase 2 sale is 84.8% complete, with 133.3M out of 157.3M tokens sold and $953.6K raised. Currently priced at $0.0075 per BLAZ token, the next phase will increase the price to $0.009375. The current round ends in 3 days, 4 hours, 24 minutes, and 50 seconds, signaling growing interest and urgency.

This rapid completion reflects the rising community confidence in Blazpay’s roadmap and value potential. As the presale nears the million-dollar mark, buyers are positioning themselves before the price jump. The steady growth in token sales suggests strong credibility as Blazpay moves closer to its next milestone in Q4 2025.

Noomez ($NNZ) Price and News: Building Scarcity Through Smart Tokenomics

Noomez ($NNZ) has introduced a well-structured system that prioritizes transparency and scarcity. With a fixed 280 billion $NNZ token supply on BSC, dilution risk is eliminated. The presale includes 28 stages ranging from $0.00001 to $0.0028, each lasting up to seven days. Unsold tokens are burned after every stage, creating permanent scarcity and ensuring sustained value growth.

Verified through the Nloom Gauge, Noomez tracks its progress in real time, providing community members confidence in each milestone. A Stage X Million Airdrop also rewards one wallet that spent at least $20, enhancing participation and fairness. Its deflationary model and scheduled incentives make Noomez one of the most reliable project structures among current launches.

LivLive

Is LivLive ($LIVE) the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in Q4 2025?

With AR, blockchain, and lifestyle integration driving future innovation, LivLive ($LIVE) represents a new phase of digital engagement. It offers genuine use cases where presence and activity earn tangible rewards. Its transparent tokenomics, real-world partnerships, and gamified participation make it a strong contender for the title of best crypto presale this year.

LivLive presale participants enjoy multiple benefits: 40% bonus tokens through SPOOKY40, guaranteed mining returns, and high ROI potential from early entry. As the price climbs from $0.02 to $0.25, those joining now stand to gain significantly. This October might be the defining moment for community members looking to secure their position in LivLive’s growing ecosystem.

Conclusion: Why LivLive ($LIVE) Leads the Best Crypto Presale List in 2025

Could LivLive ($LIVE) be the best crypto presale of Q4 2025? All signs point to yes. It merges lifestyle and blockchain utility in ways that reward real participation. The $LIVE token not only fuels engagement but also empowers users with tangible rewards that bridge the digital and physical world.

The LivLive presale continues to attract attention with its 40% SPOOKY40 bonus, referral benefits, and Treasure Vault entry. As the next price stage approaches, early access could mean life-changing rewards. LivLive is setting new standards in how crypto meets lifestyle—join today before the next surge begins.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: www.livlive.com

X: https://x.com/livliveapp 

Telegram Chat:https://t.me/livliveapp

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.965+13.62%
Suilend
SEND$0.2726+17.14%
Wink
LIKE$0.005019+4.17%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.2483-2.05%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12519+3.98%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002996+1.45%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17281-2.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.10266+2.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,054.49+1.32%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

