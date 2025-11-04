BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Chainlink and FTSE Russell are publishing benchmark indices onchain via DataLink, enabling 24/7 access to institutional-grade index data for tokenized assets.Chainlink and FTSE Russell are publishing benchmark indices onchain via DataLink, enabling 24/7 access to institutional-grade index data for tokenized assets.

FTSE Russell Benchmarks Go Onchain as Chainlink’s DataLink Brings 24/7 Access

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/04 07:15
Octavia
VIA$0.0129-5.14%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.871+3.56%
chainlink-pp1 main

Chainlink and FTSE Russell announced today a landmark collaboration that will, for the first time, publish FTSE Russell’s benchmark index data directly onto blockchains via Chainlink’s DataLink service. The move makes some of the world’s most widely used indices, including Russell and FTSE benchmarks, available 24/7 to developers and financial institutions building onchain products, a step both firms say will accelerate adoption of tokenized assets and regulated onchain financial services.

FTSE Russell’s indices already underpin more than $18 trillion in assets under management, and the firm’s decision to put that data onchain is positioned as a way to give DeFi protocols and institutional builders the same high-quality, auditable benchmarks they rely on in traditional finance. Chainlink says FTSE Russell joins over 2,000 applications and major banks, asset managers and infrastructure providers across dozens of public and private chains that use its oracle and data services.

DataLink, the turnkey data-publishing product powering the integration, is built on Chainlink’s data standard and is designed to let data owners push market data to multiple blockchains without building bespoke infrastructure. Chainlink has pitched DataLink as an institutional-grade bridge between legacy market data and onchain markets, enabling real-time, tamper-evident distribution of benchmarks that can be referenced by smart contracts and tokenized products.

Powering Tokenized Assets with Onchain Benchmarks

FTSE Russell’s CEO Fiona Bassett framed the move as a significant enabler of new financial products. “We’re excited to bring our index data onchain using Chainlink’s institutional-grade infrastructure. This marks a major step in enabling innovation around tokenized assets, ETFs, and next-generation financial products. DataLink allows FTSE Russell to securely distribute underlying data of some of our most trusted benchmarks across global onchain markets, giving institutions and developers the same high-quality data that powers traditional finance,” Bassett said in the announcement.

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov called the collaboration “a landmark moment” for the industry, underscoring how bringing institutional-grade benchmarks onchain could open the door to regulated, data-driven financial products built directly on blockchain rails. Chainlink pointed to its long track record as an oracle provider, noting its infrastructure has been used to enable trillions in transaction value and secures a large share of total value locked in DeFi, to emphasize the scale and reliability it claims for delivering market data to chains.

The deal is another major example of traditional market data providers exploring how to productize and monetize their datasets for onchain markets. Chainlink has already struck similar arrangements with other market-data businesses in recent months, and the company’s DataLink push appears aimed at making it simpler for legacy firms to reach blockchain-native developers while maintaining control and provenance over their feeds.

For builders, the practical implication is straightforward: index values and related market benchmarks from FTSE Russell will now be referenceable inside smart contracts across multiple chains, removing a barrier for institutions that want to launch tokenized ETFs, structured products, or other regulated offerings that need reliable, auditable benchmarks. Chainlink and FTSE Russell say the integration is designed to provide the same trust and governance institutions expect from traditional benchmarks, now available in an onchain format.

While the market watches how traditional finance data is stitched into decentralized infrastructure, the partnership highlights a broader industry trend: large incumbents experimenting with blockchain distribution models while relying on established intermediaries to secure data fidelity. Whether that technical step will translate quickly into mainstream institutional issuance of tokenized, benchmarked products remains to be seen, but today’s announcement makes that path materially easier for the firms and developers who want to build it.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01276-0.46%
Solana
SOL$166.46+2.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.53+1.09%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5278+9.46%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.00%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001401-0.61%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,347.92
$105,347.92$105,347.92

+1.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,534.67
$3,534.67$3,534.67

+0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5261
$2.5261$2.5261

+9.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.28
$166.28$166.28

+2.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17926
$0.17926$0.17926

+0.66%