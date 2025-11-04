Ftse Russell & Chainlink Launch On-Chain Index Data For Real-Time Insights

In an important development for institutional adoption of blockchain technology, FTSE Russell, a global index provider, has partnered with Chainlink to bring market data for key equity and digital asset benchmarks onto the blockchain. This move signals increasing mainstream interest in tokenized assets and the integration of traditional finance with decentralized technologies, paving the way for more transparent and efficient financial markets.

FTSE Russell, a respected global provider of financial indexes, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink to publish its key equity and digital asset indices directly on blockchain networks. The collaboration highlights an increasing push toward integrating traditional market data with decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, facilitating more transparent and accessible financial information for institutional investors.

The partnership includes data for the Russell 1000, Russell 2000, Russell 3000 small- and mid-cap indexes, the FTSE 100 Index, and several digital asset benchmarks. These indexes are among the most widely-used indicators for analyzing U.S. stock performance, managing over $18 trillion in assets globally. FTSE Russell CEO Fiona Bassett emphasized that this move supports their broader vision to foster innovation around tokenized assets and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

As previously reported, FTSE Russell launched a series of digital asset indexes earlier this year through a partnership with SonarX, providing standard benchmarks for institutional investors venturing into cryptocurrency markets. Additionally, the company introduced five crypto sector indexes in collaboration with Grayscale, categorizing assets like smart contract platforms, utilities, and consumer cryptocurrencies.

Institutional Adoption of Blockchain Gains Momentum

The recent collaboration signifies a broader trend where major financial institutions are exploring blockchain applications for tokenization, settlement, and digital asset management. JPMorgan has already expanded its onchain efforts through its private Kinexys blockchain, allowing private equity funds to be tokenized and traded on blockchain platforms.

Other financial giants, including Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon, have begun offering tokenized money market funds with 24/7 settlement and real-time ownership tracking, signaling a shift toward more blockchain-integrated financial products. In April, Citigroup noted that clearer regulations—particularly around stablecoins—are fueling increased institutional interest, suggesting that blockchain’s integration into mainstream finance is accelerating.

As blockchain technology continues to evolve within the financial sector, the adoption of institutional-grade market data onchain marks a major step toward wider acceptance and practical application of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets in traditional markets.

